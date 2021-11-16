Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Dundee residents could get up to £150 for their fuel bills this winter

By Emma Duncan
November 16 2021, 2.36pm Updated: November 16 2021, 3.29pm
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
People facing fuel poverty could be given help.

A project aimed at helping Dundee residents pay their fuel bills this winter has been relaunched.

Fuel Well 2 will look to help those on low incomes, whether they are in our out of work, and those at risk of struggling to heat their homes.

Applications for the scheme have now opened with payments expected to be made from December 20.

Councillor Willie Sawers, council finance spokesperson, said: “Winter is a difficult time for many people as they have some really tough financial choices to make as the temperature drops.

“This has been made so much worse this year by the effects of rising households bills, with increasing energy bills leading to a significant reduction in people’s weekly incomes.

“We are anticipating that those applying will generally be claiming means tested benefits, however we have acknowledged that some of those who are struggling the most may just be above the threshold for means testing but may still be fuel poor.”

How much money can you get?

The Fuel Well 2 project, run by Dundee City Council and Scarf – part of the Home Energy Scotland network – has received £400,000 from the Scottish Government.

Payments of between £90 and £150 will be made to successful applicants, though these will normally be made in two monthly instalments.

It follows on from a £295,000 pot that helped more than 2,700 households in the city last year.

Who can apply?

Anyone who lives in Dundee can apply, but most payments will be made to people on certain benefits or tax credits.

One application can be made per household by people on certain benefits or tax credits.

These include:

  • Universal Credit
  • Working tax credit
  • Income support
  • Council tax reduction
  • Jobseeker’s allowance
  • Pension credit
  • Employment support allowance
  • Housing benefit
  • Child tax credits

However, the council says it will use “discretion” to consider applications where people are struggling to make ends meet for other reasons.

Applications are open now via the council website.

Those who are unable to access the site can apply using a local library.

