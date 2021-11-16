How Dundee residents could get up to £150 for their fuel bills this winter

An error occurred. Please try again.

A project aimed at helping Dundee residents pay their fuel bills this winter has been relaunched.

Fuel Well 2 will look to help those on low incomes, whether they are in our out of work, and those at risk of struggling to heat their homes.

Applications for the scheme have now opened with payments expected to be made from December 20.

Councillor Willie Sawers, council finance spokesperson, said: “Winter is a difficult time for many people as they have some really tough financial choices to make as the temperature drops.

“This has been made so much worse this year by the effects of rising households bills, with increasing energy bills leading to a significant reduction in people’s weekly incomes.

“We are anticipating that those applying will generally be claiming means tested benefits, however we have acknowledged that some of those who are struggling the most may just be above the threshold for means testing but may still be fuel poor.”

How much money can you get?

The Fuel Well 2 project, run by Dundee City Council and Scarf – part of the Home Energy Scotland network – has received £400,000 from the Scottish Government.

Payments of between £90 and £150 will be made to successful applicants, though these will normally be made in two monthly instalments.

It follows on from a £295,000 pot that helped more than 2,700 households in the city last year.

Who can apply?

Anyone who lives in Dundee can apply, but most payments will be made to people on certain benefits or tax credits.

One application can be made per household by people on certain benefits or tax credits.

These include:

Universal Credit

Working tax credit

Income support

Council tax reduction

Jobseeker’s allowance

Pension credit

Employment support allowance

Housing benefit

Child tax credits

However, the council says it will use “discretion” to consider applications where people are struggling to make ends meet for other reasons.

Applications are open now via the council website.

Those who are unable to access the site can apply using a local library.