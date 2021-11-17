Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Over £6,000 raised in memory of late Dundee bank worker

By Emma Duncan
November 17 2021, 2.31pm Updated: November 17 2021, 2.31pm
The group on completing their walk up Dundee Law in memory of Susan Millar (inset)

Over £6,000 has been raised for two charities in memory of a Dundee bank worker who died from cancer earlier this year.

Bank of Scotland staff in Dundee walked from the Clepington Road branch to the summit of Dundee Law, one of the city’s most distinctive landmarks.

The walk was completed in memory of Susan Millar, from Carnoustie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She was treated and given the all clear a year later.

However, earlier this year Susan took ill once again and was told in August that the cancer had returned, spread through her body, and was terminal.

She sadly died a few weeks later on September 24 aged 38.

Susan Millar

She had spoken to colleague and friend, Jacqui Boyle, two weeks before her passing about fundraising in her name for charities that she felt had supported her.

Susan, an avid fundraiser herself who has raised thousands over the years, decided to raise money for Dundee’s Maggie’s Centre, who provided her with practical support, and Macmillan Cancer Support, whose nurses helped her manage her pain.

She passed before the plans were fully organised and colleagues vowed to carry on and complete the walk in her memory, which they did on October 31.

The wet weather did not stop the 36-strong team from sporting t-shirts branding the phrase ‘boo bees’, both to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of women checking themselves regularly, and in the spirit of Halloween.

They all completed the two-mile round journey in about an hour.

The group raised £3,075 and in an added boost Bank of Scotland matched the amount raised, meaning that £6,150 was split between both charities.

‘We were there for Susan’

Jacqui said: “It was a really nice day despite the pouring rain. We ended up very drenched.

“But despite the horrible weather everyone just got on with it. It was a really nice thing to do as a group.

“The weather also didn’t matter — what did was the reason we were there which was for Susan.

“A daughter of one of our colleagues did the walk as well, she’s five years old. Ex-colleagues and friends all came and took part, it was lovely.”

The group before they left for their walk

Karen MacKinnon from Dundee’s Maggies Centre said: “We are very thankful for this generous donation from the Bank of Scotland and appreciate their thoughtfulness in supporting us in response to the loss of treasured colleague.

“Thank you for all the hard work and effort which has gone in to raising such an incredible amount of money, which will help Maggie’s to continue to offer free practical and emotional support to people with cancer and their families.”

Rebekah Holmes, relationship fundraising co-ordinator in Scotland, said: “What a lovely fundraiser the Bank of Scotland staff did in memory of their friend and colleague, Susan.

“We cannot thank them enough for choosing Macmillan and we’re glad to hear that Susan received all the support she needed from our nurses.”

