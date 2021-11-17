Over £6,000 raised in memory of late Dundee bank worker

An error occurred. Please try again.

Over £6,000 has been raised for two charities in memory of a Dundee bank worker who died from cancer earlier this year.

Bank of Scotland staff in Dundee walked from the Clepington Road branch to the summit of Dundee Law, one of the city’s most distinctive landmarks.

The walk was completed in memory of Susan Millar, from Carnoustie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She was treated and given the all clear a year later.

However, earlier this year Susan took ill once again and was told in August that the cancer had returned, spread through her body, and was terminal.

She sadly died a few weeks later on September 24 aged 38.

She had spoken to colleague and friend, Jacqui Boyle, two weeks before her passing about fundraising in her name for charities that she felt had supported her.

Susan, an avid fundraiser herself who has raised thousands over the years, decided to raise money for Dundee’s Maggie’s Centre, who provided her with practical support, and Macmillan Cancer Support, whose nurses helped her manage her pain.

She passed before the plans were fully organised and colleagues vowed to carry on and complete the walk in her memory, which they did on October 31.

The wet weather did not stop the 36-strong team from sporting t-shirts branding the phrase ‘boo bees’, both to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of women checking themselves regularly, and in the spirit of Halloween.

They all completed the two-mile round journey in about an hour.

The group raised £3,075 and in an added boost Bank of Scotland matched the amount raised, meaning that £6,150 was split between both charities.

‘We were there for Susan’

Jacqui said: “It was a really nice day despite the pouring rain. We ended up very drenched.

“But despite the horrible weather everyone just got on with it. It was a really nice thing to do as a group.

“The weather also didn’t matter — what did was the reason we were there which was for Susan.

“A daughter of one of our colleagues did the walk as well, she’s five years old. Ex-colleagues and friends all came and took part, it was lovely.”

Karen MacKinnon from Dundee’s Maggies Centre said: “We are very thankful for this generous donation from the Bank of Scotland and appreciate their thoughtfulness in supporting us in response to the loss of treasured colleague.

“Thank you for all the hard work and effort which has gone in to raising such an incredible amount of money, which will help Maggie’s to continue to offer free practical and emotional support to people with cancer and their families.”

Rebekah Holmes, relationship fundraising co-ordinator in Scotland, said: “What a lovely fundraiser the Bank of Scotland staff did in memory of their friend and colleague, Susan.

“We cannot thank them enough for choosing Macmillan and we’re glad to hear that Susan received all the support she needed from our nurses.”