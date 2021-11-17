Dundee’s Lochee Post Office shuts on Saturdays due to staff shortage

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Post Office on Lochee High Street in Dundee will no longer open on Saturdays due to a staffing issue.

The lack of staff means that the facility will only open on weekdays until more team members can be recruited.

It will also close half an hour earlier throughout the week.

The nearest available Post Office for locals is a 20 minute walk away on Brantwood Avenue. Other counters, such as Blackness Road and Charleston, are both nearly a half hour walk away.

Concern following recent closures

Local councillor Charlie Malone confirmed he had heard complaints from his Lochee constituents about the restricted opening times.

He said: “I am concerned in case there is any threat to the local Post Office, as it is an essential service for Lochee residents.

“I will be keeping an eye on the situation, especially given the closure of the Post Office in Menzieshill.”

In June, it was announced that nine Post Office counters across Tayside and Fife would close due to financial reasons.

‘Staffing issues’

However, a spokesperson confirmed that the restricted opening times were only temporary while they recruited new workers.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The Postmaster to Lochee Post Office has ongoing staffing issues.

“This has unfortunately impacted on the opening hours which are currently Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm until extra staff can be recruited.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the reduced hours.

“Alternative branches in the area offering longer opening hours are Brantwood Avenue, Blackness Road and Charleston.

“The opening hours are shown on our Branchfinder.”