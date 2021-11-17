Peter Miller obituary: Retired Dundee stockbroker and former swimming champion

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Miller, a retired Dundee stockbroker, Rotarian and golfer, has died aged 86.

He was a partner in James Nicoll and Son at a time when there were six stockbroking firms in Dundee, and a Dundee Stock Exchange.

Peter later became a director of Allied Provincial Brokers, the UK’s biggest non-London stockbrokers and retired aged 53 in 1988.

Kirk service

Peter was also a church elder and served for 10 years on a finance committee of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh.

He was born in Dundee in March, 1935, the son of Dr and Mrs James Raeburn Miller.

At the age of 15, and having won Dundee High School’s junior and senior swimming championships, Peter was among the first group of swimmers to cross the Tay from Broughty Ferry after the Second World War.

Sporting life

He went on to join Whitehall Swimming Club and was a member of Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association.

It was during his fourth year of secondary school that Peter met his future wife, Jean, before starting a three-year stockbroking apprenticeship with Bell Cowan and Company in Edinburgh.

Peter’s training was interrupted by National Service in the Royal Corps of Signals in Chester.

Family man

Weekends were spent travelling by motorcycle to Dundee to see Jean. They got engaged in 1955 and married at Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s) in 1957 and had four children: Michael, Donald, Peter and Jane.

Peter and his family enjoyed camper van holidays, first around Scotland, then Norway and France.

They had a particular fondness for the Ardeche village of Orgnac L’Aven in France and bought a house there where they spent five months a year from 1992 until 2003.

Office bearer

Peter was a past attendance secretary of Dundee Rotary Club, a member of Panmure Golf Club and in 1977/78 was president of the Old Boys’ Club of High School of Dundee.

In 2001, Jean became very ill with polymyalgia rheumatic and giant cell arteritis and for the next 15 years Peter supported her and assisted her in setting up and running the charity, PMR-GCA Scotland.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, four children, five grandchildren and sister, Patricia.

