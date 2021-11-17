Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Miller obituary: Retired Dundee stockbroker and former swimming champion

By Chris Ferguson
November 17 2021, 1.00pm
Peter Miller.

Peter Miller, a retired Dundee stockbroker, Rotarian and golfer, has died aged 86.

He was a partner in James Nicoll and Son at a time when there were six stockbroking firms in Dundee, and a Dundee Stock Exchange.

Peter later became a director of Allied Provincial Brokers, the UK’s biggest non-London stockbrokers and retired aged 53 in 1988.

Kirk service

Peter was also a church elder and served for 10 years on a finance committee of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh.

He was born in Dundee in March, 1935, the son of Dr and Mrs James Raeburn Miller.

At the age of 15, and having won Dundee High School’s junior and senior swimming championships, Peter was among the first group of swimmers to cross the Tay from Broughty Ferry after the Second World War.

Sporting life

He went on to join Whitehall Swimming Club and was a member of Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association.

It was during his fourth year of secondary school that Peter met his future wife, Jean, before starting a three-year stockbroking apprenticeship with Bell Cowan and Company in Edinburgh.

Peter’s training was interrupted by National Service in the Royal Corps of Signals in Chester.

Family man

Weekends were spent travelling by motorcycle to Dundee to see Jean. They got engaged in 1955 and married at Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s) in 1957 and had four children: Michael, Donald, Peter and Jane.

Peter and his family enjoyed camper van holidays, first around Scotland, then Norway and France.

They had a particular fondness for the Ardeche village of Orgnac L’Aven in France and bought a house there where they spent five months a year from 1992 until 2003.

Office bearer

Peter was a past attendance secretary of Dundee Rotary Club, a member of Panmure Golf Club and in 1977/78 was president of the Old Boys’ Club of High School of Dundee.

In 2001, Jean became very ill with polymyalgia rheumatic and giant cell arteritis and for the next 15 years Peter supported her and assisted her in setting up and running the charity, PMR-GCA Scotland.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, four children, five grandchildren and sister, Patricia.

