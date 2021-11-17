Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Looking for a new job in Dundee? Council offers bus driver training with guaranteed interview

By Matteo Bell
November 17 2021, 12.28pm Updated: November 17 2021, 2.00pm
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Xplore Dundee Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee City Council is providing a free week-long bus driving course with a guaranteed job interview to boost employment levels.

The training academy, which is being launched with support from Xplore Dundee, aims to provide eager job-hunters with the skills required to start a career in bus driving.

From next Monday, attendees will have the chance to learn about what it takes to kickstart a career in the industry and pick-up valuable experience.

Councillor Mark Flynn.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Our training academies in other sectors, particularly hospitality have proved not only popular with participants, but also successful in getting them interviews and job opportunities.

“They have helped employers engage with people looking for a career and allowed those who wanted to know more about what it would be like to get themselves clued-up.”

Training course is ‘an excellent opportunity’

Those who attend the full course are guaranteed a job interview with Xplore.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee, added: “This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in driving a bus to take their first steps towards a very rewarding career with Xplore Dundee.

Managing Director of Xplore Dundee Christine McGlasson.

“There’s much more to the role than just getting behind the wheel and this training academy will give potential employees a solid foundation in the kind of skills we’re looking for.”

Those looking to book a spot on the training course should contact Discover Work by emailing employability@dundeecity.gov.uk or calling 01382 433477.

