Looking for a new job in Dundee? Council offers bus driver training with guaranteed interview

Dundee City Council is providing a free week-long bus driving course with a guaranteed job interview to boost employment levels.

The training academy, which is being launched with support from Xplore Dundee, aims to provide eager job-hunters with the skills required to start a career in bus driving.

From next Monday, attendees will have the chance to learn about what it takes to kickstart a career in the industry and pick-up valuable experience.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Our training academies in other sectors, particularly hospitality have proved not only popular with participants, but also successful in getting them interviews and job opportunities.

“They have helped employers engage with people looking for a career and allowed those who wanted to know more about what it would be like to get themselves clued-up.”

Training course is ‘an excellent opportunity’

Those who attend the full course are guaranteed a job interview with Xplore.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee, added: “This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in driving a bus to take their first steps towards a very rewarding career with Xplore Dundee.

“There’s much more to the role than just getting behind the wheel and this training academy will give potential employees a solid foundation in the kind of skills we’re looking for.”

Those looking to book a spot on the training course should contact Discover Work by emailing employability@dundeecity.gov.uk or calling 01382 433477.