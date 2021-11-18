Dundee University students enjoy first in-person graduations for two years

An error occurred. Please try again.

Students at Dundee University are attending in-person graduations for the first time in two years.

The city centre has been bustling with activity as more than 2,000 people from across the world attend ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Thursday and Friday.

These are the first of the uni’s graduation events to take place in-person since November 2019, with all physical gatherings since cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But for those who missed out in 2020 and 2021, the university says it plans to offer them the chance to attend ceremonies in 2022.

How do students feel about return of in-person graduations?

Masters students Joe Tarbuck, 27, and Heather Marr, 26, who have been together for five years, received their PGDE in primary school education on Thursday.

Heather said: “It feels fantastic. We did our whole course online and never really got the opportunity to meet anybody properly in person.

“We kind of felt part of the university, but today we really felt part of it.

“It’s just nice to see everyone dressed up as well after being in your pyjamas for two years – it’s really nice to be looking [good] and in suits and nice dresses.”

Joe said: “It’s almost surreal. You can see people’s faces, see people that you’ve been on placement with, it’s really cool.

“We both originally studied at the University of Stirling, where we met, and then we both went to do teaching in China.

“It makes it that little bit more special [graduating together] – another way to remember it.”

It’s not the same if it’s online, I guess you don’t really feel as if you’re graduating Student Gosia Kubalczyk

Friends Gosia Kubalczyk, 30, and Gwen Hobbs, 46, graduated with a masters in educational physiology.

Gwen said: “Our whole class was so excited to see each other. It feels amazing to celebrate together.

“For me it was about being back in the same room again, that was really important. ”

Gosia said: “We haven’t seen each other in a year-and-a-half because it’s been all online.

“I think it wasn’t until two or three months ago when we were like, ‘oh wow, it’s actually happening.’

“We’re really glad it’s in person, I think it’s not the same if it’s online, I guess you don’t really feel as if you’re graduating.

“I think they did a really good job – the university – with the past four graduations online but it’s a different feel [being in person].”

Among the international graduates is 26-year-old Aanchal Udaynath Pareri – who made the brave decision to move 5,000 miles from Mumbai to Dundee last November, in the middle of the pandemic, to study biomedical and molecular science.

After receiving her degree she will undertake a PhD with the aim of becoming a cancer researcher.

She said: “I arrived in Dundee during the lockdown period.

“Our lectures were all online, so I unfortunately couldn’t meet with course mates or other students on campus as I would have done otherwise but my flatmates were the friendliest bunch of people.

“I made friends with students pursuing different courses in the university and had amazing times with them and the people have been so sweet – friendly smiles and ‘hellos’ from strangers on the street.

“With lots of cafés, pubs, and places to roam about, it’s a great and safe city for a student to be in.”