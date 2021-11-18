Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University students enjoy first in-person graduations for two years

By Amie Flett
November 18 2021, 1.28pm Updated: November 18 2021, 3.45pm

Students at Dundee University are attending in-person graduations for the first time in two years.

The city centre has been bustling with activity as more than 2,000 people from across the world attend ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Thursday and Friday.

These are the first of the uni’s graduation events to take place in-person since November 2019, with all physical gatherings since cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But for those who missed out in 2020 and 2021, the university says it plans to offer them the chance to attend ceremonies in 2022.

How do students feel about return of in-person graduations?

Masters students Joe Tarbuck, 27, and Heather Marr, 26, who have been together for five years, received their PGDE in primary school education on Thursday.

Heather said: “It feels fantastic. We did our whole course online and never really got the opportunity to meet anybody properly in person.

“We kind of felt part of the university, but today we really felt part of it.

“It’s just nice to see everyone dressed up as well after being in your pyjamas for two years – it’s really nice to be looking [good] and in suits and nice dresses.”

City Square has been bustling with people as the graduation ceremonies take place.

Joe said: “It’s almost surreal. You can see people’s faces, see people that you’ve been on placement with, it’s really cool.

“We both originally studied at the University of Stirling, where we met, and then we both went to do teaching in China.

“It makes it that little bit more special [graduating together] – another way to remember it.”

It’s not the same if it’s online, I guess you don’t really feel as if you’re graduating

Student Gosia Kubalczyk

Friends Gosia Kubalczyk, 30, and Gwen Hobbs, 46, graduated with a masters in educational physiology.

Gwen said: “Our whole class was so excited to see each other. It feels amazing to celebrate together.

“For me it was about being back in the same room again, that was really important. ”

Dundee University masters graduates Gosia Kubalczyk, 30, and Gwen Hobbs, 46.
Gosia said: “We haven’t seen each other in a year-and-a-half because it’s been all online.

“I think it wasn’t until two or three months ago when we were like, ‘oh wow, it’s actually happening.’

“We’re really glad it’s in person, I think it’s not the same if it’s online, I guess you don’t really feel as if you’re graduating.

“I think they did a really good job – the university – with the past four graduations online but it’s a different feel [being in person].”

Dorothy Hayden and Jule Beckmann, who graduated as teachers in primary education.
Among the international graduates is 26-year-old Aanchal Udaynath Pareri – who made the brave decision to move 5,000 miles from Mumbai to Dundee last November, in the middle of the pandemic, to study biomedical and molecular science.

After receiving her degree she will undertake a PhD with the aim of becoming a cancer researcher.

She said: “I arrived in Dundee during the lockdown period.

“Our lectures were all online, so I unfortunately couldn’t meet with course mates or other students on campus as I would have done otherwise but my flatmates were the friendliest bunch of people.

Aanchal Udaynath Pareri, who is graduating having moved 5,000 miles from home.
“I made friends with students pursuing different courses in the university and had amazing times with them and the people have been so sweet – friendly smiles and ‘hellos’ from strangers on the street.

“With lots of cafés, pubs, and places to roam about, it’s a great and safe city for a student to be in.”

