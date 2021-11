An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 2,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students from Dundee University will receive their degrees, diplomas and other qualifications as winter graduation ceremonies get under way in the city this week.

Thursday afternoon’s ceremony celebrated the successes of students from the universities schools of Business, Social Sciences, Humanities, Science and Engineering as well as Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Earlier today, students of medicine, life sciences, education and social work gathered to pick up their certificates for the first in-person ceremonies in two years.

Photographer, Kim Cessford, was at the Caird Hall today to capture the celebrations.