Several Xplore bus services cancelled amid ‘national driver shortage’

Several Xplore bus journeys around Dundee have been cancelled due to a lack of available drivers.

A service update confirmed many of their scheduled services would not run on Sunday “as a result of staff being unavailable”.

The statement, which was posted online at 5am, confirmed the issue was part of an ongoing national shortage of drivers.

Six of Xplore’s routes have been affected by the shortage.

People have been advised to allow extra time while travelling.

Bus journeys cancelled

At least 40 bus journeys were cut from Sunday’s timetable.

The early morning service update read: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to your journey as a result of staff being unavailable.

“This is part of an ongoing national issue, and we’re doing our best to work around it.

“Please allow extra time for travelling as any buses being missed may have a knock-on effect to other buses in service.”

Last week Dundee City Council announced a new free week-long bus driving course with a guaranteed job interview in partnership with Xplore.