Xplore Dundee passengers told to expect further delays amid bus driver shortage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bus passengers in Dundee are facing further delays or cancellations due to staffing problems, Xplore said in an update to customers on Monday morning.

Several services have been cancelled outright due to staff being unavailable, while others are delayed or running at a reduced service.

Seven routes are facing cancellation on Monday, according to an update posted online by Xplore at 5am.

These include service 1, with the 11.57am, 1.27pm and 2.53pm busses cancelled. The 5/5a service is also facing disruption, with a number of journeys throughout the day not running.

Xplore Dundee passengers warned to expect delays

A total of 11 journeys on service 17 will not run, the update confirmed.

Locals are being advised to allow extra time when they are travelling and to use the map to track their bus live.

Apologising for the disruption, Xplore said the issue was a national one. An update read: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to your journey as a result of staff being unavailable.

“This is part of an ongoing national issue, and we’re doing our best to work around it.

“Please allow extra time for travelling as any buses being missed may have a knock-on effect to other buses in service.

“To help you plan ahead, try using the map to track buses live.”

It comes amid a shortage of HGV drivers, which caused issues with fuel availability across the UK.

A recent analysis showed the number of HGV drivers in the UK had fallen by 17% in the year to June.

HGV driver shortage across UK

The Office for National Statistics said around 268,000 HGV drivers were working in the UK in June, down from a peak of 321,000 in 2016-17.

In an effort to boost employment levels, Dundee City Council is set to run a free week-long bus driver training course.

Those who take part in the course, set to start today, will be guaranteed an interview with Xplore.

Dundee bus driving course gets underway

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Our training academies in other sectors, particularly hospitality have proved not only popular with participants, but also successful in getting them interviews and job opportunities.

“They have helped employers engage with people looking for a career and allowed those who wanted to know more about what it would be like to get themselves clued-up.”