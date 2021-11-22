Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Xplore Dundee passengers told to expect further delays amid bus driver shortage

By Alasdair Clark
November 22 2021, 8.51am
Xplore Dundee bus back window
Services have been cancelled or delayed this morning

Bus passengers in Dundee are facing further delays or cancellations due to staffing problems, Xplore said in an update to customers on Monday morning.

Several services have been cancelled outright due to staff being unavailable, while others are delayed or running at a reduced service.

Seven routes are facing cancellation on Monday, according to an update posted online by Xplore at 5am.

These include service 1, with the 11.57am, 1.27pm and 2.53pm busses cancelled. The 5/5a service is also facing disruption, with a number of journeys throughout the day not running.

A total of 11 journeys on service 17 will not run, the update confirmed.

Locals are being advised to allow extra time when they are travelling and to use the map to track their bus live.

Apologising for the disruption, Xplore said the issue was a national one. An update read: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to your journey as a result of staff being unavailable.

Customers are being told to check their journey in advance

“This is part of an ongoing national issue, and we’re doing our best to work around it.

“Please allow extra time for travelling as any buses being missed may have a knock-on effect to other buses in service.

“To help you plan ahead, try using the map to track buses live.”

It comes amid a shortage of HGV drivers, which caused issues with fuel availability across the UK.

A recent analysis showed the number of HGV drivers in the UK had fallen by 17% in the year to June.

The Office for National Statistics said around 268,000 HGV drivers were working in the UK in June, down from a peak of 321,000 in 2016-17.

In an effort to boost employment levels, Dundee City Council is set to run a free week-long bus driver training course.

Those who take part in the course, set to start today, will be guaranteed an interview with Xplore.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Our training academies in other sectors, particularly hospitality have proved not only popular with participants, but also successful in getting them interviews and job opportunities.

“They have helped employers engage with people looking for a career and allowed those who wanted to know more about what it would be like to get themselves clued-up.”

