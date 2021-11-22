Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Council lowers parking fees in Dundee city centre before Christmas to boost festive footfall

By Steven Rae
November 22 2021, 9.50am Updated: November 22 2021, 10.10am
Christmas parking Dundee Council
West Bell Street Car Park is one of the four which will cost £3 for an all-day ticket at weekends.

Christmas revellers heading for the centre of Dundee over the next few weekends will be able to snap up a festive bargain in four of the city’s multi-storey car parks.

An all-day ticket will be lowered to £3 in Bell Street, Gellatly Street, Olympia and Greenmarket car parks each Saturday and Sunday between November 27 and December 19.

Mark Flynn, convener of the local authority’s city development committee said: “With new Christmas decorations, our first-ever living Christmas tree and lots of other attractions there’s even more reason than usual to come into the city centre this year.

‘Significant saving on all-day parking’

“While we would always encourage as many people as possible to use active or sustainable forms of transport, like the frequent and regular bus services, this significant saving on all-day parking at the weekends will allow people to come into the centre of Dundee and be there for longer without it costing them more.

Christmas parking Dundee Council
Councillor Mark Flynn.

“After the restrictions of the pandemic more than any other Christmas we want to encourage people to make use of the local shops, cafés, restaurants, bars and independent retailers who really need our support.”

The four multi-storey car parks on the Inner Ring Road provide around 2,400 spaces, and are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

When the same scheme was run in 2019, the increase in vehicles using the car parks offset the price reduction, making the scheme cost neutral.

Christmas parking Dundee Council
Parking charges will drop to encourage festive footfall.

It is hoped that the discounted parking offer will attract users to the multi-storey car parks on the periphery of the city centre which have historically been lightly used at weekends.

This will potentially support a longer-term reduction of the number of cars in the city centre.

Weekend all-day parking at Dundee’s four multi-storey car parks will be reduced to £3 on November 27 and 28; December 4 and 5; December 11 and 12; and December 18 and 19.