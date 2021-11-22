Council lowers parking fees in Dundee city centre before Christmas to boost festive footfall

Christmas revellers heading for the centre of Dundee over the next few weekends will be able to snap up a festive bargain in four of the city’s multi-storey car parks.

An all-day ticket will be lowered to £3 in Bell Street, Gellatly Street, Olympia and Greenmarket car parks each Saturday and Sunday between November 27 and December 19.

Mark Flynn, convener of the local authority’s city development committee said: “With new Christmas decorations, our first-ever living Christmas tree and lots of other attractions there’s even more reason than usual to come into the city centre this year.

‘Significant saving on all-day parking’

“While we would always encourage as many people as possible to use active or sustainable forms of transport, like the frequent and regular bus services, this significant saving on all-day parking at the weekends will allow people to come into the centre of Dundee and be there for longer without it costing them more.

“After the restrictions of the pandemic more than any other Christmas we want to encourage people to make use of the local shops, cafés, restaurants, bars and independent retailers who really need our support.”

The four multi-storey car parks on the Inner Ring Road provide around 2,400 spaces, and are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

When the same scheme was run in 2019, the increase in vehicles using the car parks offset the price reduction, making the scheme cost neutral.

It is hoped that the discounted parking offer will attract users to the multi-storey car parks on the periphery of the city centre which have historically been lightly used at weekends.

This will potentially support a longer-term reduction of the number of cars in the city centre.

Weekend all-day parking at Dundee’s four multi-storey car parks will be reduced to £3 on November 27 and 28; December 4 and 5; December 11 and 12; and December 18 and 19.