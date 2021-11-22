Dundee to London flights set to run until 2023 after £2.5m funding boost

An error occurred. Please try again.

Flights between Dundee and London are set to keep running until at least 2023 after an injection of funding.

The UK Government has announced a £2.5 million boost to ensure flights between Tayside and London City Airport remain in operation.

Westminster says the money will support Dundee’s links to the UK capital as the airline industry continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as part of a wider package which includes flights between Newquay and London.

‘Quick and easy travel’ between Tayside and London

Iain Stewart, UK Government minister for Scotland, said: “It’s great news that flights between London City and Dundee have been secured for another two years.

“As we work to improve transport connectivity across the whole country, this route will continue to allow quick and easy travel between Tayside and the UK capital, supporting economic growth and job creation.”

Robert Courts, aviation minister, said: “We’re maintaining these vital transport links, including the hugely popular London to Dundee and the reinstated Newquay to London routes, for people right across the country for tourism and business travel.

“The government is fully behind UK regional connectivity and strengthening these routes as we build back better from the pandemic.”

The route will continue to be run by Loganair, which has operated the flights since 2014.

The airline revealed earlier this month that it had faced the most challenging year in its history due to coronavirus.

The company;’s turnover more than halved from £169m to £81m in the year ending March 31 2021.

The news of the London flight link being extended comes ahead of the launch of flights between Dundee and Shetland in May next year.