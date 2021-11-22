Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee to London flights set to run until 2023 after £2.5m funding boost

By Matteo Bell
November 22 2021, 12.06pm
Flights will continue to run between Dundee Airport and London
Flights between Dundee and London are set to keep running until at least 2023 after an injection of funding.

The UK Government has announced a £2.5 million boost to ensure flights between Tayside and London City Airport remain in operation.

Westminster says the money will support Dundee’s links to the UK capital as the airline industry continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as part of a wider package which includes flights between Newquay and London.

‘Quick and easy travel’ between Tayside and London

Iain Stewart, UK Government minister for Scotland, said: “It’s great news that flights between London City and Dundee have been secured for another two years.

“As we work to improve transport connectivity across the whole country, this route will continue to allow quick and easy travel between Tayside and the UK capital, supporting economic growth and job creation.”

Robert Courts, aviation minister, said: “We’re maintaining these vital transport links, including the hugely popular London to Dundee and the reinstated Newquay to London routes, for people right across the country for tourism and business travel.

“The government is fully behind UK regional connectivity and strengthening these routes as we build back better from the pandemic.”

A Loganair plane at Dundee Airport.

The route will continue to be run by Loganair, which has operated the flights since 2014.

The airline revealed earlier this month that it had faced the most challenging year in its history due to coronavirus.

The company;’s turnover more than halved from £169m to £81m in the year ending March 31 2021.

The news of the London flight link being extended comes ahead of the launch of flights between Dundee and Shetland in May next year.

