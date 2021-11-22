Wintry blast ‘set to hit Scotland’ – but what can we expect in Tayside and Fife? By Lindsey Hamilton November 22 2021, 2.14pm Updated: November 22 2021, 4.30pm Snow in Dundee during a previous winter. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Why Tayside and Fife are set to be warmer than Madrid and Venice How is inflation hitting households and what can we expect in the months ahead? Parts of Angus faced with yellow wind warning as forecasters warn of gales VIDEO: Perthshire town ‘very lucky’ to avoid serious damage after month’s worth of rainfall in a few days