Dundee shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint over scratch cards By Amie Flett November 24 2021, 10.29am Updated: November 24 2021, 10.29am Police are carrying out investigations after a robbery at the NIsa Local on Meadowside, Dundee. Police are investigating after a shop assistant was robbed at knifepoint over scratch cards at a shop in Dundee's city centre. Officers were called to the Nisa Local on Meadowside at around 9:15pm on Tuesday. An eyewitness said a man had entered the shop and brandished a knife at a member of staff in the shop, demanding scratch cards. Police were called to the scene at around 9:15pm. The man reportedly made off as police arrived but it has been confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident. Police are currently carrying out investigations into the robbery. Police enquiries 'ongoing' A police spokesperson said: "Around 9.15pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, officers were called to a report of a robbery at a shop on Meadowside, Dundee. "Nobody was injured during the incident. "Enquiries are ongoing."