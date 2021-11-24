Funso Ojo: Police probe Aberdeen star over alleged assault after post-match incident involving Dundee United fan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating Aberdeen star Funso Ojo over an alleged minor assault at Tannadice in the aftermath of Saturday’s game against Dundee United.

The probe centres on an incident said to involve Ojo, 30, and a corporate hospitality guest at the stadium.

It allegedly took place before Stephen Glass’ Dons squad had left the ground.

Police Scotland said it had received a report and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Sunday, 21 November, 2021 Police Scotland received a report of an alleged minor assault that took place within Tannadice Park, Dundee around 5pm on Saturday, 20 November, 2021.

“An investigation is now ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen confirmed the club was aware of the allegations surrounding the Belgian midfielder.

She said: “We have been made aware of an allegation of an incident involving a corporate hospitality guest gaining unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday.

“At this stage, we have no further comment, but we will actively assist in any police investigation.”

A Dundee United spokesperson said: “We are aware of an ongoing police investigation and as such will not comment at this time.”

The alleged assault followed a separate incident involving Ojo in the first half of the game.

A 35-year-old man was charged with an alleged assault on the player following the incident at Eddie Thompson Stand at Tannadice.

In a statement, United confirmed that the fan allegedly responsible will no longer be able to attend matches.

The man will appear in court at a later date.