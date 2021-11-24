Funso Ojo: Police probe Aberdeen star over alleged assault after post-match incident involving Dundee United fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Funso Ojo: Police probe Aberdeen star over alleged assault after post-match incident involving Dundee United fan

By Alasdair Clark
November 24 2021, 11.07am Updated: November 24 2021, 11.09am
Funso is part of a police probe into a minor assault at Tannadice

Police are investigating Aberdeen star Funso Ojo over an alleged minor assault at Tannadice in the aftermath of Saturday’s game against Dundee United.

The probe centres on an incident said to involve Ojo, 30, and a corporate hospitality guest at the stadium.

It allegedly took place before Stephen Glass’ Dons squad had left the ground.

Police Scotland said it had received a report and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The player was at Tannadice for Saturday’s game against Dundee United

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Sunday, 21 November, 2021 Police Scotland received a report of an alleged minor assault that took place within Tannadice Park, Dundee around 5pm on Saturday, 20 November, 2021.

“An investigation is now ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen confirmed the club was aware of the allegations surrounding the Belgian midfielder.

She said: “We have been made aware of an allegation of an incident involving a corporate hospitality guest gaining unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday.

“At this stage, we have no further comment, but we will actively assist in any police investigation.”

A Dundee United spokesperson said: “We are aware of an ongoing police investigation and as such will not comment at this time.”

The alleged assault followed a separate incident involving Ojo in the first half of the game.

Police said inquiries into the incident involving Ojo are ongoing

A 35-year-old man was charged with an alleged assault on the player following the incident at Eddie Thompson Stand at Tannadice.

In a statement, United confirmed that the fan allegedly responsible will no longer be able to attend matches.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Tannadice player ‘assault’: Dundee United ban supporter over Aberdeen incident

 

More from The Courier