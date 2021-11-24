A picture-perfect day: 30 best images from Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s graduation time for Dundee & Angus College, as students from both this year and last return to the Caird Hall to celebrate the first in-person ceremonies in two years.

Wednesday morning’s ceremony celebrated the successes of students in social work, sports coaching and animal care, among other subjects.

The afternoon ceremony will take place at 4pm and is available to live stream here.

Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, was there to capture the smiles and celebrations of the graduates and their proud families.