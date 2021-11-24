Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

A picture-perfect day: 30 best images from Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony

By John Post
November 24 2021, 2.56pm

It’s graduation time for Dundee & Angus College, as students from both this year and last return to the Caird Hall to celebrate the first in-person ceremonies in two years.

Wednesday morning’s ceremony celebrated the successes of students in social work, sports coaching and animal care, among other subjects.

The afternoon ceremony will take place at 4pm and is available to live stream here.

Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, was there to capture the smiles and celebrations of the graduates and their proud families.

Crowds gather to enter the Caird Hall.
Families taking pride in the moment.
Demi Carroll, 18, with her sister Libby, 7, from Forfar. Demi is graduating from her studies in social work.
A proud Smith family from Arbroath. Melissa, graduating in social services, with her partner Steve and their children, Emily and Calvin.
Smiles all round.
A range of subjects can be studied at D&A college including health and social care, agriculture, and fashion.
Lucy Hopper, 20, from Carnoustie is graduating in sports coaching.
Graduates before this morning’s ceremony.
Georgia Davidson, 25, with her daughter Tianna, 5, graduating in Care Administration.
Abbie McCardle, 25, from Forfar, grabbing a quick selfie. She is graduating from her studies in animal care.
Kira Brown, 22, from Arbroath is also graduating in animal care.
Final preparations before the first of two graduation ceremonies taking place today.
Proud friends and families were on hand taking photographs.
Classmates celebrating together.
Nina Vernon graduating in biological sciences.
Graduates celebrating in the City Square.
Plenty of selfie opportunities.
A family poses for a portrait before going into the ceremony this morning.
Friends posing for a photograph on the steps of Caird Hall.
The college court arrives to begin proceedings.
Rachel Brown from Dundee graduates in Childhood Practice.
Jaye McGowan graduates in Social Services.
Ashley Jackson from Dundee graduated in Social Services with a proud mum Joan Carswell looking on
Rhayanon Finnie from Monifieth graduated in Childhood Practice.
Time to party as students receive their certificates.
More selfies in the City Square.
Graduates pose with their certificates.
Keira Flynn from Dundee who has graduated in Social Services.
Smiles were evident as graduates left the Caird Hall with their certificates.
Happy graduates as they exit the Caird Hall.

