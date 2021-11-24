A picture-perfect day: 30 best images from Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony By John Post November 24 2021, 2.56pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It’s graduation time for Dundee & Angus College, as students from both this year and last return to the Caird Hall to celebrate the first in-person ceremonies in two years. Wednesday morning’s ceremony celebrated the successes of students in social work, sports coaching and animal care, among other subjects. The afternoon ceremony will take place at 4pm and is available to live stream here. Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, was there to capture the smiles and celebrations of the graduates and their proud families. Crowds gather to enter the Caird Hall. Families taking pride in the moment. Demi Carroll, 18, with her sister Libby, 7, from Forfar. Demi is graduating from her studies in social work. A proud Smith family from Arbroath. Melissa, graduating in social services, with her partner Steve and their children, Emily and Calvin. Smiles all round. A range of subjects can be studied at D&A college including health and social care, agriculture, and fashion. Lucy Hopper, 20, from Carnoustie is graduating in sports coaching. Graduates before this morning’s ceremony. Georgia Davidson, 25, with her daughter Tianna, 5, graduating in Care Administration. Abbie McCardle, 25, from Forfar, grabbing a quick selfie. She is graduating from her studies in animal care. Kira Brown, 22, from Arbroath is also graduating in animal care. Final preparations before the first of two graduation ceremonies taking place today. Proud friends and families were on hand taking photographs. Classmates celebrating together. Nina Vernon graduating in biological sciences. Graduates celebrating in the City Square. Plenty of selfie opportunities. A family poses for a portrait before going into the ceremony this morning. Friends posing for a photograph on the steps of Caird Hall. The college court arrives to begin proceedings. Rachel Brown from Dundee graduates in Childhood Practice. Jaye McGowan graduates in Social Services. Ashley Jackson from Dundee graduated in Social Services with a proud mum Joan Carswell looking on Rhayanon Finnie from Monifieth graduated in Childhood Practice. Time to party as students receive their certificates. More selfies in the City Square. Graduates pose with their certificates. Keira Flynn from Dundee who has graduated in Social Services. Smiles were evident as graduates left the Caird Hall with their certificates. Happy graduates as they exit the Caird Hall. More from The Courier Hats off to them: 15 best images from day’s second Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony 30 best photos of this week’s third graduation ceremony at Dundee University Hat’s all folks: 20 best pictures as Dundee University graduates celebrate their success in afternoon ceremony 30 best pictures as in-person Dundee University graduations return for first time in two years