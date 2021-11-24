Hats off to them: 15 best images from day’s second Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony By John Post November 24 2021, 6.12pm Updated: November 24 2021, 6.14pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up After two years of virtual and blended learning, students at Dundee & Angus College have finally been able to get together and celebrate their achievements in style. Here are 20 of the best images from the second graduation ceremony of the day, captured by our photographer Mhairi Edwards at Dundee’s Caird Hall. Graduating in HNC Hospitality Operations is Majid Islam, with his 11-month-old son Abraham Majid and wife Sharmin Lata. Graduating in HND Photography, Daria Szubert, 25, was showered in confetti. Graduating in Photography are Justyna Ciemierz and Cintia Szabo. Graduating in HNC Professional Cookery are Leah Gilbank, Jasmin Ewart and Paige Fletcher. Graduating in HND Travel and Tourism is Kathryn Huband, 23, Caitlin Anderson, 21, Corvette Fergusson, 20, Louise Brown, 23 and Raegan Turnbull, 20. Mum Ayesha Ismail is graduating in Accounting and her daughter Maryam Ismail is graduating in Applied Sciences. Graduating in Chartered Institute of Housing are Ashleigh Gall, Ashley Glen and Jessica Ellis. Graduating in Contemporary Dance are, from left, Ursula Emilia Stewart, 23, Inês Freitas, 23, Alessia Rossana Pepe, 21, Antonia Hamilton, 22, Christina Panagiotou, 21 and Iona McInally, 22. Graduating in HND Acting and Performance are Amy Mackie, 20, Andrew Lodge, 21 and Louise Anderson, 21. Graduating in Level 3 Professional Cookery are, from left, Cory Collier, 24, Katie-Lee Kennedy, 19, Chloe-Anne McMillan, 21, Matthew Tulloch, 23, Danae Purdie, 20 and Amy Tasker, 21. Hannah McLaughlin, 28, graduates in HNC Games Development and Ali Begg, 22, graduates in Digital Design and Development. Graduating in SVQ Professional Cookery are Agnieszka Morawiec and Karina Vasiljeva. Graduating in Contemporary Dance is Ursula Emilia Stewart, 23. Graduating in Contemporary Dance is Cameron Burr, 23. Graduating in HND Travel and Tourism is, from left, Kathryn Huband, 23, Caitlin Anderson, 21, Corvette Fergusson, 20, Louise Brown, 23 and Raegan Turnbull, 20. More from The Courier A picture-perfect day: 30 best images from Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony 30 best photos of this week’s third graduation ceremony at Dundee University Hat’s all folks: 20 best pictures as Dundee University graduates celebrate their success in afternoon ceremony 30 best pictures as in-person Dundee University graduations return for first time in two years