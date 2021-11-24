Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Hats off to them: 15 best images from day’s second Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony

By John Post
November 24 2021, 6.12pm Updated: November 24 2021, 6.14pm

After two years of virtual and blended learning, students at Dundee & Angus College have finally been able to get together and celebrate their achievements in style.

Here are 20 of the best images from the second graduation ceremony of the day, captured by our photographer Mhairi Edwards at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Graduating in HNC Hospitality Operations is Majid Islam, with his 11-month-old son Abraham Majid and wife Sharmin Lata.
Graduating in HND Photography, Daria Szubert, 25, was showered in confetti.
Graduating in Photography are Justyna Ciemierz and Cintia Szabo.
Graduating in HNC Professional Cookery are Leah Gilbank, Jasmin Ewart and Paige Fletcher.
Graduating in HND Travel and Tourism is Kathryn Huband, 23, Caitlin Anderson, 21, Corvette Fergusson, 20, Louise Brown, 23 and Raegan Turnbull, 20.
Mum Ayesha Ismail is graduating in Accounting and her daughter Maryam Ismail is graduating in Applied Sciences.
Graduating in Chartered Institute of Housing are Ashleigh Gall, Ashley Glen and Jessica Ellis.
Graduating in Contemporary Dance are, from left, Ursula Emilia Stewart, 23, Inês Freitas, 23, Alessia Rossana Pepe, 21, Antonia Hamilton, 22, Christina Panagiotou, 21 and Iona McInally, 22.
Graduating in HND Acting and Performance are Amy Mackie, 20, Andrew Lodge, 21 and Louise Anderson, 21.
Graduating in Level 3 Professional Cookery are, from left, Cory Collier, 24, Katie-Lee Kennedy, 19, Chloe-Anne McMillan, 21, Matthew Tulloch, 23, Danae Purdie, 20 and Amy Tasker, 21.
Hannah McLaughlin, 28, graduates in HNC Games Development and Ali Begg, 22, graduates in Digital Design and Development.
Dundee & Angus College graduates Agnieszka Morawiec and Karina Vasiljeva.
Graduating in Contemporary Dance is Ursula Emilia Stewart, 23.
Graduating in Contemporary Dance is Cameron Burr, 23.
