Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Ferry House: Resident’s family and local councillor react to closure threat

By Emma O'Neill
November 24 2021, 7.00pm Updated: November 24 2021, 8.53pm
Councillor Craig Duncan has had his say on Ferry House closure threat.

Families are in shock following news that the future of a 100-year-old Broughty Ferry care home is in doubt.

Ferry House Residential Home trustees called a meeting of residents’ relatives in October and told them the facility may close within the next two years.

The 16-bed home is run by a non-profit-making trust and has been a cornerstone of the Ferry community since it opened in 1921.

Ferry house birthday
The care home recently celebrated its 100th birthday. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

And one family member told The Courier the news came “completely out of the blue”, leaving everyone at the meeting “in shock”.

“We were told it is not now viable to keep the home open,” he said.

“We were never approached before the meeting to ask if anyone had any suggestions as to how to keep the home up and running.

“And we were never given the chance of trying to source an alternative or vote on any decision, which does not seem right.”

Ferry house residents
Ferry House celebrated its centenary with a party in September. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Dundee-based care company Hillcrest Futures is in talks with trustees about the possibility of taking over the building.

If successful, it hopes to run it as accommodation for adults with additional needs.

The family member added: “When we asked what would be done with the proceeds of the sale of the home, we were informed that the home could not be sold as it was gifted to the trust.

“Therefore, the trust cannot sell it but can gift it to Hillcrest.”

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership would work with the home to find alternative accommodation for the ladies who live there.

Ferry House was contacted but declined to comment on the issue.

Home ‘will be missed’

He added that the home would be “very sorely missed” by the Broughty Ferry community.

He said: “The home has been part of Broughty Ferry for 100 years now.

“It is, in fact a very popular place. Many, many people and children stop and wave to the ladies, often hand in sweets and treats.

“It will be very sorely missed not by just the residents but by so many others.

“The care provided by the staff is second to none, the whole place is like one big family.

“It is an old building but feels more like the residents’ own homes because of this.

Ferry house
Families were told the home was ‘no longer viable to run’/ Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“All are so happy and it is very, very sad that this is to end.”

Broughty Ferry Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan agreed.

He said: “It’s sad news for Ferry – the care home has been there for such a long time and I’ve never heard a bad word spoken about it.

“When you walk past it’s always nice to see the ladies sitting in the sun room.

“It’s such a pleasant place and it will be a shame to lose it.”

Ferry House held a party to celebrate its centenary in September.

It was originally opened in King Street by local women to support the servants of well-to-do families.

At that time,  it had just six residents and relied entirely on charitable donations.

It moved to its current location in Gray Street in 1938.

If you have been affected by the closure, please get in touch at emma.oneill@dctmedia.co.uk

EXCLUSIVE: Closure threat hangs over Ferry House care home in Dundee just months after 100th anniversary