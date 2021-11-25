Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee councillor Willie Sawers wins Lifetime Contribution award

By Katy Scott
November 25 2021, 6.00am
willie sawers award dundee
Willie Sawers was honoured for his efforts as a councillor on Wednesday.

Bailie Willie Sawers of Dundee City Council has won the 2021 Councillor Award for Lifetime Contribution.

Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA presented the award to Bailie Sawers on Wednesday evening.

He was honoured for his “tireless” work in helping to deliver the £1 billion Waterfront project, including the V&A museum.

Willie was also praised for his contribution to the Dundee Macmillan service.

The project has secured half a million pounds in financial support and benefits over 300 people living with cancer in Dundee.

‘Incredibly proud’

The lifetime achievement award celebrates a councillor who has dedicated at least 15 years to serving their community.

It recognises their “positive and lasting contribution” through their role on the council.

Chief Executive of LGIU Scotland Jonathan Carr-West said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil the winners of this year’s Cllr Awards.

“These councillors showcase the best of local government across Scotland.

“During a time when our communities have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressures, these councillors are paving the way towards recovery.

baile willie sawers award dundee
Bailie Sawers represents Dundee’s North East ward.

“I would like to extend a huge congratulations to Bailie Sawers and all of tonight’s Cllr Awards winners.

“We thank you for your service and look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments in the future.”

The awards ceremony took place at the Glasgow City Chambers. It was also streamed live on YouTube.

The Cllr Awards are the only national awards to mark the contributions of local councillors across Scotland. The event celebrated its fourth year on Wednesday.

‘Huge congratulations’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander tweeted his congratulations for Willie following the announcement.

He said: “Huge congratulations to my Depute, colleague and friend Councillor Willie Sawers.

“He works tirelessly, often in the background, to keep the city ticking over.”