Dundee councillor Willie Sawers wins Lifetime Contribution award

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bailie Willie Sawers of Dundee City Council has won the 2021 Councillor Award for Lifetime Contribution.

Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA presented the award to Bailie Sawers on Wednesday evening.

He was honoured for his “tireless” work in helping to deliver the £1 billion Waterfront project, including the V&A museum.

Willie was also praised for his contribution to the Dundee Macmillan service.

The project has secured half a million pounds in financial support and benefits over 300 people living with cancer in Dundee.

‘Incredibly proud’

The lifetime achievement award celebrates a councillor who has dedicated at least 15 years to serving their community.

It recognises their “positive and lasting contribution” through their role on the council.

Chief Executive of LGIU Scotland Jonathan Carr-West said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil the winners of this year’s Cllr Awards.

“These councillors showcase the best of local government across Scotland.

“During a time when our communities have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressures, these councillors are paving the way towards recovery.

“I would like to extend a huge congratulations to Bailie Sawers and all of tonight’s Cllr Awards winners.

“We thank you for your service and look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments in the future.”

The awards ceremony took place at the Glasgow City Chambers. It was also streamed live on YouTube.

The Cllr Awards are the only national awards to mark the contributions of local councillors across Scotland. The event celebrated its fourth year on Wednesday.

‘Huge congratulations’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander tweeted his congratulations for Willie following the announcement.

He said: “Huge congratulations to my Depute, colleague and friend Councillor Willie Sawers.

“He works tirelessly, often in the background, to keep the city ticking over.”