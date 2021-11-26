Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Former Levi’s factory in Dundee being reduced to rubble

By Steven Rae
November 26 2021, 3.23pm Updated: November 26 2021, 4.05pm

The former Levi’s factory in Dundee – which employed hundreds of people in its heyday – is being reduced to rubble.

A demolition firm has been tearing down the roof of the iconic factory this week.

The site was previously owned by Aydya, but no details have yet been confirmed on who has taken it on and what their plans are.

Central Demolition is the main contractor for the work.

Aydya has been approached for comment but so far has not responded.

The factory on Dunsinane Avenue closed in 2002 but in recent years the building hosted a range of organisations including foodbanks, church groups and community groups.

Among the final tenants to leave earlier this year was Taught By Muhammad, which helps to build “an understanding between Muslims and the wider community”.

It also runs a foodbank, support cafes, school drop-ins and budget cooking classes.

The former Levi's factory is being demolished.
CEO Faisal Hussein said: “The Lochee Community Group was the main tenant for the site, we just used to sub-let from them.

“For Taught By Muhammad, we are based at Langlands Street in a church site. We are here until the end of March. Then I’m not sure as nothing has been secured.”

Lochee Community Group has since found premises on the city’s Douglas Street.

Millions of pairs of Levi’s jeans

Levi Strauss began its 30-year association with Dundee in 1972 when it opened its first factory in Kilspindie Road on the Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Initially employing just over 100 people in Dundee, the San Francisco-based firm expanded its operations throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including opening a temporary cutting plant at Baldovie Industrial Estate, before a move in 1982 to its plant overlooking Dunsinane Avenue and Coupar Angus Road, where all production operations were contained under one roof.

Busy sewers at the Dundee factory of Levi Strauss in 1979.
Louise Andrews and colleagues with some of the last jeans made at the factory.
At its height in the mid-1990s, nearly 600 people worked there, and a million pairs of jeans were leaving the plant every week.

The company expanded its operations throughout Scotland, and increased its workforce by over 2,000 with new jobs at Dundee, Whitburn and Bellshill.

Dundee workforce reduced as firm eyes closure

A round of cutbacks had seen the Dundee workforce reduced to under 500 by 1999.

Later that year, Levi’s pulled the plug on its Whitburn plant and cut the workforce at Bellshill, leading to gloomy speculation about the Dundee plant’s long-term future.

Workers leave the factory for the final time in April 2002.
The company’s American bosses blamed the problems with UK production partly on the influx of cheap Levi 501’s jeans into supermarkets.

A champagne finish as staff mark the final day at the factory.
The factory shut for good in 2002 with the loss of 462 jobs which was the result of a need to lower production costs in a “challenging economic climate”.

Staff marked their last day at the factory with champagne.

Trip back in time: The Levi’s factory in Dundee that made a million pairs of jeans every week

