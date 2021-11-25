Greendykes Road in Dundee to shut this weekend for roadworks

An error occurred. Please try again.

A busy Dundee road near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is set to shut this weekend for roadworks.

Greendykes Road will close for most of Saturday and Sunday as Bear Scotland carries out resurfacing work.

It means diversions will be in place for traffic travelling on the A92.

Where and when do the roadworks take place?

The £80,000 project gets under way on Saturday at 8am, and is expected to run until 5pm on Sunday, subject to weather conditions.

It will see work carried out on both the north and southbound sections of Greendykes Road.

As a result the road will be shut between the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and Broughty Ferry Road.

On Saturday from 8am to 5pm a diversion will be in place via Fairfield Road and Dundee Road West.

On Sunday between the same hours, drivers will be sent on a diversion using Strips of Craigie Road.

Weekend surfacing improvements on the #A92 in Dundee between Broughty Ferry Road and Scott Fyffe Roundabout are set to get underway this Saturday 27 November for 2 days. Road closures will be in place for safety.

More here: https://t.co/HUPdUGJpxM pic.twitter.com/6efb5eSiuy — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) November 25, 2021

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £80,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, it is necessary to close to the road to ensure the safety of workers and motorists however our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”