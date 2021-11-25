Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greendykes Road in Dundee to shut this weekend for roadworks

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 25 2021, 1.58pm Updated: November 25 2021, 2.10pm
Greendykes road
Greendykes Road in Dundee. Image: Google.

A busy Dundee road near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is set to shut this weekend for roadworks.

Greendykes Road will close for most of Saturday and Sunday as Bear Scotland carries out resurfacing work.

It means diversions will be in place for traffic travelling on the A92.

Where and when do the roadworks take place?

The £80,000 project gets under way on Saturday at 8am, and is expected to run until 5pm on Sunday, subject to weather conditions.

It will see work carried out on both the north and southbound sections of Greendykes Road.

As a result the road will be shut between the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and Broughty Ferry Road.

On Saturday from 8am to 5pm a diversion will be in place via Fairfield Road and Dundee Road West.

On Sunday between the same hours, drivers will be sent on a diversion using Strips of Craigie Road.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £80,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, it is necessary to close to the road to ensure the safety of workers and motorists however our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

