Money stolen during break-in at Dundee hairdressers

Police are hunting thieves who broke into a Dundee hairdressers and made off with money.

The salon on Logie Street, which has not been named by officers, was targeted between 8.50pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A door was forced open and a quantity of cash stolen.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0386 of November 24.”

Latest in series of Dundee break-ins

The incident comes after a series of break-ins to homes and businesses across Dundee in recent weeks.

Earlier this month the Skyaxe gym, just a short drive from Logie Street, was broken into and money and a laptop taken.

Officers also stepped up patrols after a series of high-value break-ins to houses in the city.

And further incidents in the Broughty Ferry and Barnhill areas were reported 10 days ago.