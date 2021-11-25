Ferry House: 7 key questions over potential closure of Broughty Ferry care home

An error occurred. Please try again.

It has emerged a Broughty Ferry care home for elderly women has been earmarked for closure.

The bombshell news was delivered to shocked families at a meeting last month.

Some of the residents at Ferry House Residential Home have no idea that talks about the home’s future are under way.

And some relatives fear their loved ones will be confused and upset by the announcement.

What do we know about the situation so far?

We answer some key questions on the issue.

1. What is the issue?

Ferry House is managed by a board of trustees who have told families it is no longer viable to run.

Talks are under way with Dundee-based Hillcrest Futures, who could take over the building.

If they do, they would convert it into assisted living flats for adults with additional needs.

And Ferry House residents would need to find somewhere else to live.

Hillcrest has confirmed discussions are ongoing but said no final decision has been made.

2. What is Ferry House?

Ferry House is a residential home exclusively for women.

It is run by a non-profit-making trust and has capacity for 16 residents.

The home was created in 1921 as a women’s only charitable organisation for the servants of well-to-do local families and recently celebrated its centenary.

Families have described the care it offers as exceptional.

The original home on King Street was known as the Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm.

And it moved to its present building in Gray Street in 1938.

3. Who is affected?

The residents are all elderly women, the oldest of whom are in their 90s.

They are often spotted by locals sitting in the home’s sunroom, which overlooks the street.

Family members fear the impact any closure would have on their loved ones and some have yet to be told.

One relative said: “We haven’t told my mum as we don’t think she would understand but she will be very upset when she is moved.

“I don’t know if the other residents will know as most of them will not understand either. It’s very upsetting for them all.”

4. When could the home close?

Families say trustees have set a deadline by March 2024, more than two years away.

While no-one from the board of trustees has commented on the issue, family members claim they were told the decision has already been made.

Families were informed that Hillcrest plans to turn the facility into assisted living flats.

5. What are the families of residents saying about it?

Families have expressed frustration and shock over how they were told.

One family member told The Courier the news came “completely out of the blue”, leaving everyone at the meeting “in shock”.

“We were told it is not now viable to keep the home open,” he said.

“We were never approached before the meeting to ask if anyone had any suggestions as to how to keep the home up and running.

“And we were never given the chance of trying to source an alternative or vote on any decision, which does not seem right.”

He added: “We just feel that not enough thought has been given to this decision, and really can’t understand why it is only Hillcrest who were approached?

“Should this not have gone to offers from any other source who might have been able to keep the home as it is and has been for over 100 years?”

6. How have politicians and the community reacted?

The community is sad at the loss of the “landmark” care home.

Laura Milne wrote on social media: “No way, this must be an absolute blissful place and view.

“Always went past and saw some really happy residents in the windows at summer and thought wow if only we could afford it. Seemed worth it.”

June Dickson added: “Sad to hear this. I visited with my dogs for several years and staff and residents were both welcoming, relaxed and happy.”

Local Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan also said he was sad to hear the community may lose the 100-year-old institution.

He said: “Locals have become attached to the home over the decades, even if they don’t have family staying there.

“They’ve become accustomed to being able to wave at the ladies as they pass by – it would be a real shame to lose it.

“It has really become a bit of a landmark for Ferry.”

7. What happens next?

Talks will continue between Ferry House and Hillcrest until a decision is made.

While both are private companies, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership will continue to support both during this time.

The partnership has also pledged to support the residents

Hillcrest said governance arrangements would continue to be worked through before any final approvals were given.

A Hillcrest spokeswoman said: “There is, and will continue to be, effective communication with interested parties at all times during these discussions.”

