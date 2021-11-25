Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Ferry House: 7 key questions over potential closure of Broughty Ferry care home

By Emma O'Neill
November 25 2021, 7.00pm Updated: November 25 2021, 7.35pm
Families were told the home was 'no longer viable to run'/ Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

It has emerged a Broughty Ferry care home for elderly women has been earmarked for closure.

The bombshell news was delivered to shocked families at a meeting last month.

Some of the residents at Ferry House Residential Home have no idea that talks about the home’s future are under way.

And some relatives fear their loved ones will be confused and upset by the announcement.

Ferry House recently celebrated its 100th birthday
The care home recently celebrated its 100th birthday. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

What do we know about the situation so far?

We answer some key questions on the issue.

1. What is the issue?

Ferry House is managed by a board of trustees who have told families it is no longer viable to run.

Talks are under way with Dundee-based Hillcrest Futures, who could take over the building.

If they do, they would convert it into assisted living flats for adults with additional needs.

And Ferry House residents would need to find somewhere else to live.

Hillcrest has confirmed discussions are ongoing but said no final decision has been made.

Ferry House residents
Residents ‘will be supported’ if they are moved to other facilities. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

2. What is Ferry House?

Ferry House is a residential home exclusively for women.

It is run by a non-profit-making trust and has capacity for 16 residents.

The home was created in 1921 as a women’s only charitable organisation for the servants of well-to-do local families and recently celebrated its centenary.

Families have described the care it offers as exceptional.

The original home on King Street was known as the Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm.

And it moved to its present building in Gray Street in 1938.

3. Who is affected?

The residents are all elderly women, the oldest of whom are in their 90s.

They are often spotted by locals sitting in the home’s sunroom, which overlooks the street.

Family members fear the impact any closure would have on their loved ones and some have yet to be told.

One relative said: “We haven’t told my mum as we don’t think she would understand but she will be very upset when she is moved.

“I don’t know if the other residents will know as most of them will not understand either. It’s very upsetting for them all.”

Ferry House
Families say they are “shocked” over news of the closure. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

4. When could the home close?

Families say trustees have set a deadline by March 2024, more than two years away.

While no-one from the board of trustees has commented on the issue, family members claim they were told the decision has already been made.

Families were informed that Hillcrest plans to turn the facility into assisted living flats.

5. What are the families of residents saying about it?

Families have expressed frustration and shock over how they were told.

One family member told The Courier the news came “completely out of the blue”, leaving everyone at the meeting “in shock”.

“We were told it is not now viable to keep the home open,” he said.

“We were never approached before the meeting to ask if anyone had any suggestions as to how to keep the home up and running.

“And we were never given the chance of trying to source an alternative or vote on any decision, which does not seem right.”

He added: “We just feel that not enough thought has been given to this decision, and really can’t understand why it is only Hillcrest who were approached?

“Should this not have gone to offers from any other source who might have been able to keep the home as it is and has been for over 100 years?”

6. How have politicians and the community reacted?

The community is sad at the loss of the “landmark” care home.

Laura Milne wrote on social media: “No way, this must be an absolute blissful place and view.

“Always went past and saw some really happy residents in the windows at summer and thought wow if only we could afford it. Seemed worth it.”

Councillor Craig Duncan
Councillor Craig Duncan has had his say on Ferry House closure threat.

June Dickson added: “Sad to hear this. I visited with my dogs for several years and staff and residents were both welcoming, relaxed and happy.”

Local Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan also said he was sad to hear the community may lose the 100-year-old institution.

He said: “Locals have become attached to the home over the decades, even if they don’t have family staying there.

“They’ve become accustomed to being able to wave at the ladies as they pass by – it would be a real shame to lose it.

“It has really become a bit of a landmark for Ferry.”

7. What happens next?

Talks will continue between Ferry House and Hillcrest until a decision is made.

While both are private companies, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership will continue to support both during this time.

The partnership has also pledged to support the residents

Hillcrest said governance arrangements would continue to be worked through before any final approvals were given.

A Hillcrest spokeswoman said: “There is, and will continue to be, effective communication with interested parties at all times during these discussions.”

If you are affected by the announcement, please contact The Courier at emma.oneill@dctmedia.co.uk