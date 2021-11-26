Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Winterfest meeting called amid Storm Arwen weather concerns on opening day

By Katy Scott
November 26 2021, 12.06pm Updated: November 26 2021, 4.35pm
Winterfest Dundee
A meeting will take place later today

Organisers of Dundee Winterfest have called a meeting to discuss the impact of Storm Arwen as the opening night of the Christmas event approaches.

A red weather warning for wind has prompted concern for people walking around the site, however, planners say there should be no threat to structures.

Organisers expected to welcome large crowds over the opening weekend but the timing of the bad weather will likely see lower footfall.

It is understood a health and safety meeting will be held later this afternoon to discuss the impact.

The Met Office issued the rare red weather warning on Friday morning.

The organisation says such as warning means it is “very likely” there will be a risk to life and advises against travelling.

Winds are expected to batter the most eastern parts of Scotland from 3pm until 2am on Saturday.

Addressing the amber weather warning on Thursday, M&N Events organiser Montana Thomson said: “It won’t affect anything unless it’s unsafe for people to actually walk around.

“It won’t affect any of the structures because we’ve got extensive wind management plans for those.”

A decision is expected on the opening night of Winterfest later this afternoon.

Dundee Winterfest: Opening day cancelled amid Storm Arwen red weather warning