Dundee Winterfest meeting called amid Storm Arwen weather concerns on opening day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Organisers of Dundee Winterfest have called a meeting to discuss the impact of Storm Arwen as the opening night of the Christmas event approaches.

A red weather warning for wind has prompted concern for people walking around the site, however, planners say there should be no threat to structures.

Organisers expected to welcome large crowds over the opening weekend but the timing of the bad weather will likely see lower footfall.

It is understood a health and safety meeting will be held later this afternoon to discuss the impact.

The Met Office issued the rare red weather warning on Friday morning.

The organisation says such as warning means it is “very likely” there will be a risk to life and advises against travelling.

Winds are expected to batter the most eastern parts of Scotland from 3pm until 2am on Saturday.

Addressing the amber weather warning on Thursday, M&N Events organiser Montana Thomson said: “It won’t affect anything unless it’s unsafe for people to actually walk around.

“It won’t affect any of the structures because we’ve got extensive wind management plans for those.”

A decision is expected on the opening night of Winterfest later this afternoon.