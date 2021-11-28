Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee karate club ‘shocked’ as it scoops national award for its ground-breaking inclusive programme

By Emma O'Neill
November 28 2021, 7.30am
Kyle McLean with instructors Xander Dunn and Sophie Hocking with pupils at Sport Karate East. Alan Richardson

A Dundee karate club’s ground-breaking work to include children with additional needs has been recognised with a national award.

Sport Karate East only introduced their sensory and additional support programme less than a year ago.

But the industry has already recognised the new six-week course at the Martial Arts Business awards.

Karate Dundee
Sport Karate East won an industry award for their sensory and additional support programme. Alan Richardson

Richard Mallinson, youth development director, said that the award meant a lot for the whole team.

“It was a surprise and shock,” he said.

“It was quite emotional to be honest. To be recognised by your industry and some influential people within it, who are saying that what you’ve done is really something special was lovely.”

The programme was developed after Richard spoke to some parents at the karate club.

“We had a number of kids on the spectrum,” Richard explained.

“Some of those kids in our bigger classes can cope fine.

“But some came to us and we felt the bigger classes wouldn’t be suitable for them.

“So we talked to their parents and what we found is lots of organisations would get funding and these kids would be involved in an activity for a time.

Dundee karate award
The  Dundee karate club’s six-week course allows children with additional needs to take up the sport. Alan Richardson

“But once that funding dried up, these kids were decimated.

“Because these kids had built friendships, doing things regularly and built a community for themselves, and it was just gone.

“So we looked at it from a resource, capacity and economic point of view, so that if we were going to commit, it would be long term, sustainable.”

Dundee karate club is creating inclusivity

The six-week course allows kids to be introduced to karate in a sensory reduced environment. The classes don’t have any shouting or loud noises and progress at the rate of those taking part.

“All credit should go to Kyle, the leader of the programme,” Richard added.

“He does an outstanding job with it.

“Kyle has been a primary school teacher for more than 10 years and developed this programme.”

Dundee karate award
Kyle helped to develop the programme at Sport Karate East. Alan Richardson

At the end of the six-week course, Richard speaks to parents and they decide the best way forward to keep them in the classes.

Richard added that he hopes to expand the programme in the future to offer more services.

“In the lounge, when mum or dad are here – sometimes it’s the only break they’ve had this week,” he explained.

“So we hope we can bring in service providers who will be there at the same time who can give them that extra bit of support, if they need it.”

He added that it also allows the parents to meet and support each other.

Richard said that he is most proud that other clubs across the UK have reached out to them about the programme.

He said: “We’re still learning ourselves, but we’re pretty proud that we can give others this introductory programme to create long term pathways into our sport.”