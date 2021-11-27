Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Man injured outside Dundee hotel after being hit by falling tree

By Steven Rae
November 27 2021, 9.37pm Updated: November 27 2021, 9.40pm
The Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry.
A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a tree outside a Dundee hotel during Storm Arwen.

Three trees crashed down outside the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry, as the country was battered with winds of close to 100mph in some areas on Friday.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time. One witness described it as “chaos” as guests were not allowed in or out of the hotel for almost an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a man having been struck by a falling tree on Panmure Road in Dundee around 9.50pm on Friday November 26.

Taken to hospital

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called on to cordon off the area, a spokeswoman said.

They sent three appliances to assist other emergency services at the scene.

A collapsed chimney in Morgan Street, Dundee.

General manager for the hotel Nikki Robertson, said: “We can confirm that there was incident yesterday evening and emergency services were in attendance to assist.

“Due to customer confidentiality, we cannot discuss any details.

“The guest has now returned home and we would like to wish them a speedy recovery. The hotel is cooperating with all parties concerned.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

The storm battered Tayside and Fife on Friday night with winds of more than 90mph.

East coast among worst areas affected

It followed a red weather warning issued by the Met Office covering parts of Angus, Fife and Dundee, with Perth and Kinross subject to an amber alert.

The east coast of Scotland was one of the areas worst affected by Storm Arwen, with scores of routes closed by fallen trees, and bus and rail services also been decimated.

A car was crushed by a tree in St Andrews.

Drivers were warned they “should not travel under any circumstances” after the storm was upgraded to a red “risk to life” level on Friday.

Exposed rural areas were particularly hard hit but damage also occurred in built-up areas.

The damage across Scotland included a fatality in Aberdeenshire.

Arwen hits hard: Pictures as storm batters Tayside and Fife

