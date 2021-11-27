Storm Arwen: Man injured outside Dundee hotel after being hit by falling tree

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a tree outside a Dundee hotel during Storm Arwen.

Three trees crashed down outside the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry, as the country was battered with winds of close to 100mph in some areas on Friday.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time. One witness described it as “chaos” as guests were not allowed in or out of the hotel for almost an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a man having been struck by a falling tree on Panmure Road in Dundee around 9.50pm on Friday November 26.

Taken to hospital

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called on to cordon off the area, a spokeswoman said.

They sent three appliances to assist other emergency services at the scene.

General manager for the hotel Nikki Robertson, said: “We can confirm that there was incident yesterday evening and emergency services were in attendance to assist.

“Due to customer confidentiality, we cannot discuss any details.

“The guest has now returned home and we would like to wish them a speedy recovery. The hotel is cooperating with all parties concerned.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

The storm battered Tayside and Fife on Friday night with winds of more than 90mph.

East coast among worst areas affected

It followed a red weather warning issued by the Met Office covering parts of Angus, Fife and Dundee, with Perth and Kinross subject to an amber alert.

The east coast of Scotland was one of the areas worst affected by Storm Arwen, with scores of routes closed by fallen trees, and bus and rail services also been decimated.

Drivers were warned they “should not travel under any circumstances” after the storm was upgraded to a red “risk to life” level on Friday.

Exposed rural areas were particularly hard hit but damage also occurred in built-up areas.

The damage across Scotland included a fatality in Aberdeenshire.