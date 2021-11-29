Dundee driving range destroyed during Storm Arwen could cost £200,000 to re-build By Jake Keith November 29 2021, 5.48pm Updated: November 29 2021, 8.22pm Club manager Allan Bange, pictured, says the extent of the damage has shocked him. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Storm Arwen: What happened to the ‘flying caravan’ in Dundee? Storm clear up under way as farmers count the cost of damage Boris Johnson pledges help for Scotland as thousands of homes still without power after Storm Arwen More than 100,000 homes still without power after Storm Arwen