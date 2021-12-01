Council to check Dundee tree safety after homes damaged during Storm Arwen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Council chiefs in Dundee have launched a city-wide check of tree safety after homes were damaged during Storm Arwen.

A number of residents were left with trees on top of their houses after the strong winds blew them over on Friday.

Some locals fear they are “sitting ducks” and claim they had warned the local authority about potential safety issues for years before the storm hit.

Lorraine Smith, who lives on Cliffburn Gardens in Broughty Ferry, says her “worst fears” became a reality with a 60ft tree crashed into her home on Friday.

She said: “We knew this was going to happen. I must have about eight years’ worth of email exchanges with the council regarding my concerns.

“We’ve lived here over 30 years and we’ve watched these 6ft conifers now tower to over 60ft.

“Even before Storm Arwen, these trees were blowing about like spaghetti in the wind.

“They are top-heavy and six of them came falling down, with one falling on our home and our neighbours’ home.

“Had the wind been going from west to east I reckon we would have suffered significant damage.”

Council ‘warned time and time again’

Lorraine says she had warned the council “time and time again” that the trees would come down.

She added: “Had they been growing in our garden, we would have been able to tend to them and maintain them.

“Given they were on public land, all we could do was open a dialogue with the council.

“If they are allowed to stay in situ I have no doubt this will happen again. We will be sitting ducks unless something is done.”

Stella and Richard Hutchison, from Brackens, ended up with a 50ft tree leaning on their roof.

It was removed from their Garvock Place home on Monday morning.

Stella, 75, said: “When the forestry team came and removed the tree they advised me they were away to an even bigger job after me.

“For me, the biggest frustration is that these trees, way back when, were maintained by the local authority.

“As that came to a halt we’ve watched them grow and grow to the towering height they are now.

No one wants to see trees being removed but, if they’re not, this will happen again

“The top becomes heavier and the root becomes weaker and we’ve been saying that for years.

“Given their proximity to our front door we said this was going to happen. I’m pleased the council say they are now investigating the matter.

“I can’t see how the council can address this problem without throwing more financial resources at it.

“No one wants to see trees being removed but, if they’re not, this will happen again.”

Safety concerns have also led to the closure of Templeton Woods in Dundee.

Assessment of trees to ensure safety

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Rare red warnings were issued ahead of Storm Arwen advising of potential danger to life and property due to exceptionally strong winds.

“Dozens of trees were damaged by these gusts.

“Dundee City Council crews worked across the weekend in a safety exercise which prioritised those which were in danger of falling.

“Following immediate tree safety priorities being addressed in the wake of the storm, officers are undertaking a wider assessment of trees city-wide to ensure residents safety is ensured.

“We would ask anyone with any concerns to contact the council directly.”