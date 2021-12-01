Ex-Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland joins Jose Mourinho, Ed Sheeran and Samuel L Jackson in Peaky Blinders teaser trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Ex-Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland joins Jose Mourinho, Ed Sheeran and Samuel L Jackson in Peaky Blinders teaser trailer

By Matteo Bell
December 1 2021, 7.25pm Updated: December 1 2021, 7.41pm
Lawrence Shankland and Samuel L. Jackson were both quoted in the trailer
Ex-Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland has joined stars including Ed Sheeran and Samuel L. Jackson in a trailer for the BBC show Peaky Blinders.

The trailer, which was posted to the BBC iPlayer Twitter account on Tuesday, features quotes from a handful of famous stars from around the world who have praised the hit BBC show.

Among them are Richard Osman, Chance the Rapper and… former United forward Lawrence Shankland.

In the trailer, Shankland calls the show “magnificent”.

He later joked about his inclusion in the advert on his own Twitter account, saying:

“Some very valuable opinions here.

“New series soon buzzing!”

New season expected next year

He added: “Can’t wait for me, Mourinho, Ed Sheeran & Samuel L. Jackson to go out for food soon.”

The trailer comes as fans eagerly await the sixth season of the hit show, which has been on the air since September 2013.

The new season is expected to release in the first half of next year, however no further details have been given.

Scotland international Shankland left the Tangerines for Belgian club Beerschot in August in a £1million deal.

He enjoyed two goal-laden seasons at Tannadice, scoring 40 times in 74 games.

