Ex-Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland joins Jose Mourinho, Ed Sheeran and Samuel L Jackson in Peaky Blinders teaser trailer

Ex-Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland has joined stars including Ed Sheeran and Samuel L. Jackson in a trailer for the BBC show Peaky Blinders.

The trailer, which was posted to the BBC iPlayer Twitter account on Tuesday, features quotes from a handful of famous stars from around the world who have praised the hit BBC show.

Among them are Richard Osman, Chance the Rapper and… former United forward Lawrence Shankland.

It's nearly time…

⁣

By order of the #PeakyBlinders, get ready for Series 6 by watching every Series 1-5 episode.

⁣

Peaky Blinders / Streaming now / @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/gYKYsQG0g1 — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) November 30, 2021

In the trailer, Shankland calls the show “magnificent”.

He later joked about his inclusion in the advert on his own Twitter account, saying:

“Some very valuable opinions here.

“New series soon buzzing!”

New season expected next year

He added: “Can’t wait for me, Mourinho, Ed Sheeran & Samuel L. Jackson to go out for food soon.”

Can’t wait for me, mourinho, Ed Sheeran & Samuel L. Jackson to go out for food soon🤞🤣 — Lawrence Shankland (@Shankland_25) November 30, 2021

The trailer comes as fans eagerly await the sixth season of the hit show, which has been on the air since September 2013.

The new season is expected to release in the first half of next year, however no further details have been given.

Scotland international Shankland left the Tangerines for Belgian club Beerschot in August in a £1million deal.

He enjoyed two goal-laden seasons at Tannadice, scoring 40 times in 74 games.