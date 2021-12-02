Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Broughty Ferry stalwarts Ewen and Christian Williamson celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

By Michael Alexander
December 2 2021, 5.14pm
Ewen and Christian Williamson celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, 60 years on from their marriage in Pittenweem Parish Church on December 2 1961
Ewen and Christian Williamson celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, 60 years on from their marriage in Pittenweem Parish Church on December 2 1961

Ewen and Christian Williamson celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, 60 years on from their marriage in Pittenweem Parish Church on December 2 1961.

After their wedding, and honeymoon on the French Riviera, Ewen’s work whisked the couple off to Trinidad, before they returned to Scotland and settled in Broughty Ferry, where they’ve enjoyed living ever since.

They owned The Wool Shop in Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street, before Ewen moved to a career with D.C. Thomson & Co. Ltd, working there until his retirement.

St Aidan’s Church, Broughty Ferry, 1955

Meanwhile, Christian was a busy home-maker, and knitter, and brought up the couple’s two children, as well as taking an active part in Broughty Ferry life, particularly through St Aidan’s Church.

Travel

Following retirement, the pair enjoyed travelling widely throughout Europe.

Their full lives and 60 years of togetherness meant plenty of reminiscences – as well as cake, champagne, songs and smiles – to share with family and friends.

This included a video link for those unable to celebrate with Christian and Ewen in person at Orchar Nursing Home.

