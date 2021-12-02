Broughty Ferry stalwarts Ewen and Christian Williamson celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ewen and Christian Williamson celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, 60 years on from their marriage in Pittenweem Parish Church on December 2 1961.

After their wedding, and honeymoon on the French Riviera, Ewen’s work whisked the couple off to Trinidad, before they returned to Scotland and settled in Broughty Ferry, where they’ve enjoyed living ever since.

They owned The Wool Shop in Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street, before Ewen moved to a career with D.C. Thomson & Co. Ltd, working there until his retirement.

Meanwhile, Christian was a busy home-maker, and knitter, and brought up the couple’s two children, as well as taking an active part in Broughty Ferry life, particularly through St Aidan’s Church.

Travel

Following retirement, the pair enjoyed travelling widely throughout Europe.

Their full lives and 60 years of togetherness meant plenty of reminiscences – as well as cake, champagne, songs and smiles – to share with family and friends.

This included a video link for those unable to celebrate with Christian and Ewen in person at Orchar Nursing Home.