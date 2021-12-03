Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Weekend weather forecast as experts warn snow could hit Tayside and Fife

By James Simpson
December 3 2021, 8.58am Updated: December 3 2021, 10.01am
A person and their dog walking through torrential rain at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
A dog walker braves wintry weather at Camperdown Park in Dundee during Storm Arwen.

Forecasters say snow could hit Tayside and Fife this weekend as the region continues to reel from the effects of Storm Arwen.

The Met Office predicts a milder day on Friday will be followed by colder temperatures, and the chance of some wintry weather as we head towards next week.

There could also be gusts of wind approaching 30mph at times, just a week after hurricane-force winds of up to 90mph battered the region.

It comes as many people are heading out for Christmas parties or to visit events like Dundee Winterfest.

Cars driving through wet and wintry conditions at Carmyllie in Angus.
Snow during Storm Arwen at Carmyllie, near Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid.

On Thursday the Met Office warned the UK faces a “rollercoaster ride” when it comes to temperatures.

The forecast Tayside and Fife forecast for Friday states: “Most parts will have a dry, bright day with some good spells of sunshine.

“Cloud and rain will spread into the west later this afternoon.

“Feeling less cold than of late. Maximum temperature 7°C.”

Friday night will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain – some of them heavy – and some snow on the hills, with a minimum temperature of 3°C.

A person walking through Dundee city centre at night with an umbrella.
Umbrellas may be required during wintry downpours heading into next week.

The Met Office says that Saturday will be “rather cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of rain and hill snow”.

It will become “drier and somewhat brighter in the afternoon” with most parts of Tayside and Fife seeing highs of 5°C

It is expected to be a “dry, cold and sunny” day on Sunday – but forecasters say rain and snow is expected overnight and early on Monday.

Further wintry showers are expected on Monday with more rain and snow on Tuesday.

Storm Arwen has already had an impact on one event this weekend – with Dundee United forced to close a stand at Tannadice due to damage caused by the wind.

Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event