Weekend weather forecast as experts warn snow could hit Tayside and Fife

Forecasters say snow could hit Tayside and Fife this weekend as the region continues to reel from the effects of Storm Arwen.

The Met Office predicts a milder day on Friday will be followed by colder temperatures, and the chance of some wintry weather as we head towards next week.

There could also be gusts of wind approaching 30mph at times, just a week after hurricane-force winds of up to 90mph battered the region.

It comes as many people are heading out for Christmas parties or to visit events like Dundee Winterfest.

On Thursday the Met Office warned the UK faces a “rollercoaster ride” when it comes to temperatures.

The forecast Tayside and Fife forecast for Friday states: “Most parts will have a dry, bright day with some good spells of sunshine.

“Cloud and rain will spread into the west later this afternoon.

“Feeling less cold than of late. Maximum temperature 7°C.”

Friday night will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain – some of them heavy – and some snow on the hills, with a minimum temperature of 3°C.

The Met Office says that Saturday will be “rather cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of rain and hill snow”.

It will become “drier and somewhat brighter in the afternoon” with most parts of Tayside and Fife seeing highs of 5°C

It is expected to be a “dry, cold and sunny” day on Sunday – but forecasters say rain and snow is expected overnight and early on Monday.

Further wintry showers are expected on Monday with more rain and snow on Tuesday.

Storm Arwen has already had an impact on one event this weekend – with Dundee United forced to close a stand at Tannadice due to damage caused by the wind.