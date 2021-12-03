Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Apology for more long queues at Dundee vaccine centre due to ‘unplanned staff absences’

By Katy Scott
December 3 2021, 5.19pm Updated: December 3 2021, 5.21pm
nhs tayside dundee vaccine
The health board has apologised for the long queues.

NHS Tayside has apologised for long waiting times at the Dundee vaccination centre on Friday.

The health board has blamed “unplanned staff absences” for the delays.

Extra vaccinators were brought in to help with the staff shortage.

Some locals reported waiting nearly an hour to get their jag at the High Street centre, despite having booked an appointment.

NHS Tayside has assured locals they are working “very hard” to ensure waiting times are minimised going forward.

dundee vaccine appointment
The queues resulted in long waiting times for pre-booked appointments.

One man reported growing queues at around lunchtime on Friday.

He said: “I had an appointment at a specific time but, being the first full day since booster jabs were moved from six months to three, I wasn’t surprised when I arrived to find a queue of people waiting outside the Covid centre.

“But it turned out to be quite a wait, almost three quarters of an hour in total, before I was taken for my jab.

“It was obvious that staff were under real pressure, with a second queue of people who didn’t have appointments also waiting in line to be seen when it was possible.”

‘Staff under real pressure’

He added: “When I eventually left, the queue of those with pre-booked appointments had grown significantly, with people waiting as far along the High Street as Pandora’s jewellery shop.

“Hopefully it’s no more than a one-off with people rushing to get their booster as the threat of Omicron grows.

“But if not, health bosses will have to think again to avoid people waiting for long periods out in the cold for their jab.

“In winter – and with vulnerable and elderly people in the queue – that is far from ideal.”

dundee vaccine centre
NHS Tayside said that extra vaccinators were brought in to help.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “We would like to apologise to anyone who attended for their appointment at the Dundee vaccination centre today and had to wait longer than planned.

“There were a number of unplanned staff absences which led to people having to wait longer than we would like. Additional vaccinators were brought in to increase capacity at the centre and help reduce the queue.

“The public should be assured that the vaccination teams across Tayside are working very hard to ensure people are seen as quickly as possible and to minimise any delays.

“We would like to thank everyone who has attended so far during the vaccine programme and would encourage others to come along for their vaccine.”

The delays come just a day after some locals reported being turned away from their booster vaccine appointments due to a mix-up with guidance.

