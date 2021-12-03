Police probe unexplained death of man, 47, in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched a probe following the sudden death of a man at a house in Dundee.

Officers were called to Windsor Street in the West End area of the city shortly before 1pm on Friday after concerns were raised.

Witnesses reported officers forcing entry to a property before gaining access.

One resident who asked not to be named said officers were carrying a “battering ram”.

He added: “I noticed the police on the street at around 3.30pm.

“There were two vans at that point and an estate car arrived just before 4pm.

“One of the officers was carrying a battering-ram back into one of the vans.

“It was a bit of a shock seeing this as I was coming home from work.”

Officers said a 47-year-old man was found dead inside the house, which is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 12.55pm on Friday, December 3 following the sudden death of a 47-year-old man at a property on Windsor Street, Dundee.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”