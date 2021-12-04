Santa rocks up in a Lamborghini at £10,000 Broughty Ferry fundraiser

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa ditched his sleigh for a white Lamborghini as he roared into Broughty Ferry on Friday night.

The stylish arrival marked the start of a £10,000 fundraising drive in aid of Help for Kids.

Around 15 trees in Balmossie Gardens have been lit up for the festive season after being sponsored by local businesses.

And Friday’s grand switch-on was marked with fireworks, food and Father Christmas.

It’s the third year the fundraiser has been run, thanks to businessman Mark Robson.

Biggest event yet

The managing director of Coast Renewables Services Ltd devotes a lot of time to the Tayside children’s charity.

“The first year we only had three trees,” he said.

“Last year it was bigger and we raised £6,500 but because of lockdown we didn’t have an event.

“This is the first year we’ve done something like this.”

All proceeds from the sale of food and drink on the night will go to Help for Kids.