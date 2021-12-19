Bid to preserve ‘iconic’ Dundee bowling pavilions for the future

An error occurred. Please try again.

A call is being made to preserve Dundee’s “iconic” bowling greens and pavilions for community use.

There are fears the empty facilities will succumb to vandals if they are not taken over.

The last five bowling clubs owned by Dundee City Council – Dawson Park, Orchar Park, Ardler, Fairmuir and Lochee Park – were closed last year as part of a £60,000 cost cutting exercise.

Fairmuir and Lochee have been put to new uses but it is feared the other sites are now falling into a state of disrepair.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan is calling for action to be taken now to preserve the bowling club facilities at Orchar and Dawson parks for community use in the future.

Mr Duncan is asking for increased security at the Orchar Park Bowling Pavilion and is urging the to find a way to preserve the facilities at both clubs, following recent vandalism.

Mr Duncan said: “Since the view was taken that there is little demand for bowls at Orchar Park or Dawson Park I have been keen to see these facilities retained but repurposed for something that would enhance the public amenity.

“I have received several enquiries and expressions of interest from people and organisations who have plans for one or both of these sites and I have passed these on to appropriate council officers.”

Mr Duncan said he was realistic enough to accept that there may be little or no demand for bowls.

He added however: “I am adamant these iconic facilities are not lost to the community as the case of the soon-to-be demolished former tennis pavilion off the Esplanade illustrates.

“Accordingly I have repeatedly sought and received assurances that these structures will be adequately secured and maintained.

Damage

“I was disappointed to learn that there has been damage to the wood panelling on the front of the attractive Orchar Park Pavilion.

“I have raised this with the council on numerous occasions and I am pleased to see a council workman was finally sent to carry out repairs.”

The councillor said he hopes that the council will not take active steps to increase security at the pavilion.

He said: “I fear that further vandalism will follow and indeed escalate and I would like to see the council make good on its promises to repair and secure this much-loved building.”

Ardler

Meantime calls are also being made to secure the former bowling pavilion and green at Ardler, which has lain empty since last year’s closure.

Kevin Keenan, Labour leader on Dundee City Council and Strathmartine councillor, said: “Security of any building and facilities is always a concern.

“I would hope that the ground and club rooms in Ardler can again flourish when we are through the other end of covid.

“Council need to keep these facilities safe and look after all its assets or it will be a complete loss to its community.”

Costs not sustainable

Councillors were told previously that, in contrast to the income generated, the management, maintenance and associated costs of keeping the bowling clubs operational was “not sustainable when set against the apparent decline of the sport”.

Once-popular sport

There were at least 20 bowling clubs in Dundee in the late 1980s.

Council-run sites at Baxter Park, South Road, Victoria Park and Whitfield were shut in 2015 to save on maintenance costs.

A multi-use games area has been established at Baxter Park and a new garden area has been developed at Fairmuir by the council.

A community growing space has been established by the council in the former bowling green at Lochee Park and facilities at Victoria and Dudhope parks have been leased to third sector organisations.

Plans revealed earlier this year to develop a new training centre and community café at Fairmuir bowling green have since been scrapped due to overwhelming opposition.

Alternative use

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A number of alternative community uses for the former bowling green and associated buildings at Orchar Park, Fairmuir and Ardler will be considered.

“Repairs are under way at the Orchar Park Pavilion following recent vandalism and will be completed at the earliest opportunity.

“A number of alternative uses for the former bowling green and associated building are being considered.

“The aim is to allow this facility to be of positive community use.”