Big surprise for Dundee schoolgirl Catherine as she’s recognised on national TV

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 10 2021, 5.08pm Updated: December 10 2021, 6.54pm
Catherine Letford, pictured left on BBC's The One Show, has raised thousands for charity.
Catherine Letford, pictured left on BBC's The One Show, has raised thousands for charity.

A young Dundee fundraiser is still “over the moon” after receiving the surprise of her life on national television.

Nine-year-old Catherine Letford was seen on the BBC’s The One Show on Thursday night after meeting one of her television favourites in a special sequence filmed at V&A Dundee.

Catherine went along to the museum last month thinking she was to be taking part in a Christmas photoshoot with a friend of her mum.

The One Show

Instead however, an event set up by the TV crew — along with Catherine’s mum Dawn — gave her an on-air surprise visit from CBBC presenter Alishea.

The star jumped out of a huge present to thank Catherine on behalf of all those she has helped.

CBBC presenter Alishea was on hand to surprise Catherine

Also on hand to thank Catherine for her astonishing fundraising efforts on their behalf were dozens of people from across Scotland.

Mum Dawn said: “I decided to nominate Catherine for the big surprise section of the show.

“I never thought anything would come of it so was quite shocked when I received word that Catherine was to be featured.

“We only got about two weeks’ notice to get it all arranged. I told Catherine she was going for a photoshoot and it all happened from there.”

Huge surprise

Dawn said: “It was a huge surprise for Catherine and she was really emotional when she saw all the people who had turned up to see her — she was sobbing all over the place.”

TV footage shows shocked Catherine meeting CBBC presenter Alishea. Supplied by BBC’s The One Show.

Dawn said Catherine fully deserved the recognition for her amazing fundraising efforts at such a young age.

She said: “She just loves helping others and she has done so well taking part in the Kiltwalks — even the past two years when she has just got on with it virtually on her own.

“We are so proud of her. She’s just over the moon at being recognised by the One Show and with so many people coming along to congratulate and thank her.”

Catherine is inspiring

David Dorward, founder of Dundee Bairns, that provides free meals and support to children across Tayside said: “Catherine has raised over £5,000 for us just in the space of two years.

Catherine with her Kiltwalk medals

“It’s quite inspiring to see somebody so young give up so much of their own time to raise money to help other children.”

Catherine was just five years old when she started taking part in Scotland’s Kiltwalks.

So far she has raised more than £7,701 for charities over the past five years.

During lockdown she also sent letters and drawings to dozens of care home residents across the UK.

This Christmas she is making cards and decorations to raise money.

VIDEO: Dundee girl, 8, receives surprise thank you card from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

