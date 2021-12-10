Concern among Asian community after high-value thefts in Dundee and Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

There is heightened concern in the Asian communities of Dundee and Perth after a spate of high-value thefts from homes in recent days.

Four break-ins have been reported since last Sunday as police launch a major investigation into the crimes.

It’s understood police believe the thefts could have been committed by organised crime groups but it’s not yet known if the culprits are targeting Asian homes specifically.

Perth home latest to be hit

The most recent incident happened around 6pm on Thursday, December 9, when a property in Innewan Gardens, Bankfoot, Perth, was broken into and jewellery stolen.

Three men wearing black masks were seen in the area and officers are also keen to trace a navy blue van.

Detective Sharon Swankie, of Dundee CID, said: “These break-ins involved the theft of high value items, including jewellery and cash, and we are investigating if these incidents are linked.

“We are advising people to review their home security measures, to leave lights on where possible and make sure that any alarms or CCTV are in working order. In the meantime there will be ongoing focussed patrols while our enquiries continue.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation. Likewise, if you have dash-cam footage that shows anything suspicious, that could also assist with our enquiries, so please contact us.”

Three Dundee break-ins

The latest theft is being linked to similar break-ins in Dundee. One occurred in Clayhills Drive just after midnight on Wednesday, December 8, one house was hit in William Fitzgerald Way on Tuesday, December 8, between 4pm and 8pm, and one also in Newhall Gardens between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, December 5.

Clayhills Drive resident, Charvi Kanodia, says there are fears the thieves are targeting homes they believe have high-value jewellery.

Charvi, 18, said she was aware of homes in both Broughty Ferry and the West End of the city being raided.

She said: “The reality is no one is really feeling safe anymore because of this recent spate of incidents.

I’ve been hearing stories of people leaving their addresses for two hours and their homes are targeted.

“What is particularly concerning is the most recent break-in being so close to home on Tuesday.

“People have been trying to ramp up security at their properties but the reality is residents are now becoming too scared to leave the house.

“There is clearly a racket operating in Dundee and items like gold have been taken from these homes.

“The likelihood of getting these items back are being described as slim. The gold’s being melted down apparently just as quickly as it’s being taken.”

Politician shocked by crimes

Dundee West MP Chris Law said he was shocked after being contacted by many residents worried the thefts are targeted.

He said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents deeply distressed over recent break-ins in Dundee.

“As a result, I have opened a dialogue with Police Scotland to raise these concerns and have been reassured that an investigation is currently being carried out, with a further update to come.

“Dundee has a proud reputation as an inclusive and welcoming city, and it is vital that concerns such as these about the targeting of individuals are treated with the utmost importance.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.