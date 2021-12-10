Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Concern among Asian community after high-value thefts in Dundee and Perth

By James Simpson and Jake Keith
December 10 2021, 9.43pm Updated: December 10 2021, 9.50pm
One of the homes hit was on Clayhills Drive, Dundee.
One of the homes hit was on Clayhills Drive, Dundee.

There is heightened concern in the Asian communities of Dundee and Perth after a spate of high-value thefts from homes in recent days.

Four break-ins have been reported since last Sunday as police launch a major investigation into the crimes.

It’s understood police believe the thefts could have been committed by organised crime groups but it’s not yet known if the culprits are targeting Asian homes specifically.

Perth home latest to be hit

The most recent incident happened around 6pm on Thursday, December 9, when a property in Innewan Gardens, Bankfoot, Perth, was broken into and jewellery stolen.

Three men wearing black masks were seen in the area and officers are also keen to trace a navy blue van.

Detective Sharon Swankie, of Dundee CID, said: “These break-ins involved the theft of high value items, including jewellery and cash, and we are investigating if these incidents are linked.

Clayhills Drive. Supplied by Google Maps 2021.

“We are advising people to review their home security measures, to leave lights on where possible and make sure that any alarms or CCTV are in working order. In the meantime there will be ongoing focussed patrols while our enquiries continue.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation. Likewise, if you have dash-cam footage that shows anything suspicious, that could also assist with our enquiries, so please contact us.”

Three Dundee break-ins

The latest theft is being linked to similar break-ins in Dundee. One occurred in Clayhills Drive just after midnight on Wednesday, December 8, one house was hit in William Fitzgerald Way on Tuesday, December 8, between 4pm and 8pm, and one also in Newhall Gardens between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, December 5.

Clayhills Drive resident, Charvi Kanodia, says there are fears the thieves are targeting homes they believe have high-value jewellery.

kirkcaldy man missing
Police are investigating the possibility the thefts were committed by organised crime groups.

Charvi, 18, said she was aware of homes in both Broughty Ferry and the West End of the city being raided.

She said: “The reality is no one is really feeling safe anymore because of this recent spate of incidents.

I’ve been hearing stories of people leaving their addresses for two hours and their homes are targeted.

“What is particularly concerning is the most recent break-in being so close to home on Tuesday.

“People have been trying to ramp up security at their properties but the reality is residents are now becoming too scared to leave the house.

“I’ve been hearing stories of people leaving their addresses for two hours and their homes are targeted.

“There is clearly a racket operating in Dundee and items like gold have been taken from these homes.

William Fitzgerald Way, Dundee.

“The likelihood of getting these items back are being described as slim. The gold’s being melted down apparently just as quickly as it’s being taken.”

Politician shocked by crimes

Dundee West MP Chris Law said he was shocked after being contacted by many residents worried the thefts are targeted.

He said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents deeply distressed over recent break-ins in Dundee.

“As a result, I have opened a dialogue with Police Scotland to raise these concerns and have been reassured that an investigation is currently being carried out, with a further update to come.

“Dundee has a proud reputation as an inclusive and welcoming city, and it is vital that concerns such as these about the targeting of individuals are treated with the utmost importance.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Bikes, scooters and tools worth £1,400 stolen from Dundee shed

More from The Courier