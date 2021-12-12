Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee nursery spreads giving spirit of Christmas with winter jacket donations

By Matteo Bell
December 12 2021, 8.00am
Co-owner Teri Devine with some of the donated jackets.
Co-owner Teri Devine with some of the donated jackets.

Dundee nursery staff and parents are doing their bit to keep people warm this Christmas by donating jackets to those in need.

Butterflies Nursery in Craigie has launched a winter jacket drive which has so far seen more than 50 coats donated by pupils, parents and staff.

The drive was launched last week after the nursery team – led by owners Stacy Myles and Teri Devine – decided they wanted to go the extra mile with their charity work this Christmas.

‘What else can we do to help?’

The nursery usually organises food bank donations around the festive season, but this year they’ve decided to increase their generosity.

Manager Caroline McDiarmid said: “It just came from us thinking ‘what else can we do to help?’

“A lot of people have lost their jobs with the pandemic recently and the last thing a lot of people think of when they’re doing their budget is a warm winter coat.

Some of the donated jackets.

“We printed off some laminated signs and made up some fliers – so far it’s been quite successful.

“Everyone deserves a coat.”

Butterflies’ main nursery is based in Craigie, however they have another branch in the Emmock Woods area which has also been taking donations.

Anyone who wants to donate a jacket can leave it outside either nursery.

They are then hung out on a rail at the bottom of the driveway at their Craigie branch on Longtown Terrace for people to help themselves to.

Children ‘happy to know they’re helping someone’

Caroline says 10 jackets have already been taken.

She added: “It’s not just kids jackets that have been donated, we have all sorts of sizes.

“There’s children’s, men’s, women’s, teenager’s – we’ve even had some scarves and gloves dropped off.”

Caroline with the coats from the nursery winter jacket initiative.
Caroline with the coats from the nursery winter jacket initiative.

The drive has also received a very warm welcome from the children who attend Butterflies, with Caroline saying: “The kids are always very happy to know that they’re helping someone.

“They’re excited about the fact that their old clothes are going to be used by someone else.

“We’re all just so happy with the response.

“It’s been quite moving to see the coats have been taken away.”