Dundee nursery spreads giving spirit of Christmas with winter jacket donations

Dundee nursery staff and parents are doing their bit to keep people warm this Christmas by donating jackets to those in need.

Butterflies Nursery in Craigie has launched a winter jacket drive which has so far seen more than 50 coats donated by pupils, parents and staff.

The drive was launched last week after the nursery team – led by owners Stacy Myles and Teri Devine – decided they wanted to go the extra mile with their charity work this Christmas.

‘What else can we do to help?’

The nursery usually organises food bank donations around the festive season, but this year they’ve decided to increase their generosity.

Manager Caroline McDiarmid said: “It just came from us thinking ‘what else can we do to help?’

“A lot of people have lost their jobs with the pandemic recently and the last thing a lot of people think of when they’re doing their budget is a warm winter coat.

“We printed off some laminated signs and made up some fliers – so far it’s been quite successful.

“Everyone deserves a coat.”

Butterflies’ main nursery is based in Craigie, however they have another branch in the Emmock Woods area which has also been taking donations.

Anyone who wants to donate a jacket can leave it outside either nursery.

They are then hung out on a rail at the bottom of the driveway at their Craigie branch on Longtown Terrace for people to help themselves to.

Children ‘happy to know they’re helping someone’

Caroline says 10 jackets have already been taken.

She added: “It’s not just kids jackets that have been donated, we have all sorts of sizes.

“There’s children’s, men’s, women’s, teenager’s – we’ve even had some scarves and gloves dropped off.”

The drive has also received a very warm welcome from the children who attend Butterflies, with Caroline saying: “The kids are always very happy to know that they’re helping someone.

“They’re excited about the fact that their old clothes are going to be used by someone else.

“We’re all just so happy with the response.

“It’s been quite moving to see the coats have been taken away.”