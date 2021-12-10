Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Completion of A90 roadworks north of Dundee pushed back for a second time

By Jake Keith
December 10 2021, 6.10pm Updated: December 10 2021, 6.20pm
The roadworks are taking place on the A90 north of Dundee. Supplied by Google.
Roadworks on the A90 just north of Dundee have been delayed for a second time due to continued bad weather.

Work on the southbound carriageway, between New Grange and Muiryfaulds, is now scheduled to finish two days late on Monday at 6.30am, rather than at the same time this Saturday.

Bear Scotland say the delay is due to recent “inclement weather” after Storm Barra hit on Tuesday night as well as icy conditions in recent days.

The surfacing improvements had already been pushed back by a week after Storm Arwen resulted in one of the worst weather events in years. 

The roadworks are taking place on the A90.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “The contraflow system on the northbound carriageway from Gateside Junction to North Tarbrax will remain in place for safety.

“The A90 southbound Gateside on-slip will also remain closed, with traffic being diverted to the nearby Douglastown slips.

“The Muiryfaulds Junction will also be closed. A90 southbound off-slip traffic will be diverted to the Gateside slips via Emmock Roundabout.

“On-slip traffic will be diverted via the Douglastown slips to the A90 southbound.”

