Completion of A90 roadworks north of Dundee pushed back for a second time

Roadworks on the A90 just north of Dundee have been delayed for a second time due to continued bad weather.

Work on the southbound carriageway, between New Grange and Muiryfaulds, is now scheduled to finish two days late on Monday at 6.30am, rather than at the same time this Saturday.

Bear Scotland say the delay is due to recent “inclement weather” after Storm Barra hit on Tuesday night as well as icy conditions in recent days.

The surfacing improvements had already been pushed back by a week after Storm Arwen resulted in one of the worst weather events in years.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “The contraflow system on the northbound carriageway from Gateside Junction to North Tarbrax will remain in place for safety.

“The A90 southbound Gateside on-slip will also remain closed, with traffic being diverted to the nearby Douglastown slips.

“The Muiryfaulds Junction will also be closed. A90 southbound off-slip traffic will be diverted to the Gateside slips via Emmock Roundabout.

“On-slip traffic will be diverted via the Douglastown slips to the A90 southbound.”