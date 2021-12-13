Dundee captain Charlie Adam charged with alleged drink-driving By Alasdair Clark December 13 2021, 9.50pm Updated: December 14 2021, 9.35am Charlie Adam's hamstring injury is still being assessed. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo charged over alleged assault of Dundee United fan Dundee captain Charlie Adam arrested over road traffic offence Dundee boss James McPake not expecting Hibs cup final distraction as he addresses Easter Road job link 4 talking points from Dundee’s Dingwall dismay