Plans for vulnerable young person’s home in Dundee approved

Plans for a new council-run home for vulnerable young people in Dundee have been approved.

The building on Southampton Road will accommodate six people below the age of 18 who are being looked after by social workers.

Despite receiving nine objections to the proposals, councillors have voted in favour of the local authority project.

Concerns raised by residents

Locals raised a range of concerns – including fears about increased noise and traffic, overlooking of nearby properties, and the impact on residential amenity.

But in a report to councillors, planning officials said the impact on the area would not be “to an unacceptable degree”.

The site was formerly home to a purpose-built retirement home, but has been empty since its demolition in 2020.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children and families committee at Dundee City Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have planning permission to build this young person’s home.

Home will provide ‘nurturing environment’

“This home will provide a nurturing ​environment for up to six young people in the city.

“The home will be staffed 24 hours a day and will enable and support young people to go to school, college, university and work in a ​stable environment.

“We have over 460 care experienced young people in the city: some in foster homes, some with families, and some in our residential settings.

“This new home will replace one of our existing homes and will help some of the most vulnerable young people in Dundee.

“We want this home to help our young people and allow them to grow up in a supportive and caring environment.”