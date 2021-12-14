Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for vulnerable young person’s home in Dundee approved

By Katy Scott
December 14 2021, 2.23pm
dundee care home young people vulnerable
Dundee City Council has approved plans for the new facility.

Plans for a new council-run home for vulnerable young people in Dundee have been approved.

The building on Southampton Road will accommodate six people below the age of 18 who are being looked after by social workers.

Despite receiving nine objections to the proposals, councillors have voted in favour of the local authority project.

Concerns raised by residents

Locals raised a range of concerns – including fears about increased noise and traffic, overlooking of nearby properties, and the impact on residential amenity.

But in a report to councillors, planning officials said the impact on the area would not be “to an unacceptable degree”.

The site was formerly home to a purpose-built retirement home, but has been empty since its demolition in 2020.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children and families committee at Dundee City Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have planning permission to build this young person’s home.

Home will provide ‘nurturing environment’

“This home will provide a nurturing ​environment for up to six young people in the city.

“The home will be staffed 24 hours a day and will enable and support young people to go to school, college, university and work in a ​stable environment.

“We have over 460 care experienced young people in the city: some in foster homes, some with families, and some in our residential settings.

“This new home will replace one of our existing homes and will help some of the most vulnerable young people in Dundee.

“We want this home to help our young people and allow them to grow up in a supportive and caring environment.”

