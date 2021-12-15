Dundee disturbance: Man charged and due in court over ‘assault’ By Katy Scott December 15 2021, 9.01am Updated: December 15 2021, 9.10am Police at the scene in Fintry. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Dundee – and is due to make an appearance in court. Police were called a disturbance in the Fintry Road area on Tuesday after a 35-year-old man was found injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment to an arm injury as officers and police sniffer dogs carried out an investigation at the scene. Man to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court A footpath connecting Finella Place and Finella Terrace was also cordoned off at around 11am. In an update, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault in Dundee. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday December 15.” More from The Courier Spurned stalker placed tracker on married Dundee man’s car and sent sex video to his wife Man charged over discovery of human remains at industrial site in Fife Wednesday court round-up — Chisel and knife attack charges Man, 31, charged in connection with death of Fife man Ean Coutts, missing since 2019