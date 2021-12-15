Dundee disturbance: Man charged and due in court over ‘assault’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Dundee – and is due to make an appearance in court.

Police were called a disturbance in the Fintry Road area on Tuesday after a 35-year-old man was found injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to an arm injury as officers and police sniffer dogs carried out an investigation at the scene.

Man to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court

A footpath connecting Finella Place and Finella Terrace was also cordoned off at around 11am.

In an update, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault in Dundee.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday December 15.”