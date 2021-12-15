Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Nine-degree drop in temperatures forecast for Tayside and Fife as winter bites back

By Emma Duncan
December 15 2021, 2.27pm
Temperatures will dip below freezing over the weekend.
Temperatures will dip below freezing over the weekend.

Temperatures across Tayside and Fife are set to drop by as much as nine degrees as a mild spell of weather comes to an end.

Many areas have enjoyed highs of 11°C on Wednesday – above the average for this time of year.

But the Met Office is forecasting that winter will bite back in the coming days as the mercury dips below freezing overnight for many, in the final weekend before Christmas.

Met Office forecast

Wednesday

According to the Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife, clear spells will continue into the evening before cloud and patchy rain, or drizzle, extends north.

But it will remain mild overnight with lows of 6°C.

Patchy rain is expected to clear up as the week goes on.

Thursday

The Met Office says that Thursday will largely follow on from Wednesday, starting off cloudy and gradually turning brighter with some sunshine breaking through.

Despite breezy conditions in places, temperatures will return to double figures for most.

Friday to Sunday

The outlook for the region suggests it is going to remain dry.

However, while Friday will remain relatively mild, it will begin to turn colder heading into the weekend.

Overnight from Friday into Saturday, most areas will see temperatures dip to 1-2°C.

It will not improve much during the day on Saturday with highs of 2°C or 3°C for most, with some fog and mist in places.

It will be even colder heading into Sunday with overnight lows below freezing in parts and highs during the day of just 2°C, and cloudy but dry.

Previous foggy conditions on the A94 in Angus.

Christmas week

An early outlook for next week suggests that settled, dry spells will largely continue but it will stay cloudy – and this may be thick enough in parts for the odd spot of drizzle.

There is a chance of overnight fog and frost, which may be slow to clear, while rain and strong winds will affect the far north of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be near average – but milder in the north and colder in the south.

It means that, at this stage, the chances of a white Christmas for Tayside and Fife look unlikely.

Electricity network review launched after worries over Storm Arwen power cuts

More from The Courier