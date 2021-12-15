Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New crossing with traffic lights to be installed on busy Broughty Ferry road

By Steven Rae
December 15 2021, 2.42pm Updated: December 15 2021, 6.22pm
Broughty Ferry toucan crossing
The crossing will be installed on the A930 Dundee Road, west of the entrances to Margaret Crescent and Broughty Ferry Road.

A new crossing at a major Broughty Ferry road has been approved by city planners.

Work on the new toucan crossing will begin on the A930 Dundee Road West on January 10 – close to the entrance to Margaret Crescent and the railway bridge on Broughty Ferry Road.

The installation of the traffic lights forms part of a £262,510 scheme by Dundee City Council on the Green Circular active travel route, and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Tayside Contracts carries out road maintenance for Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus councils, however, the crossing will be installed on their behalf by sub-contractors T&N Gilmartin, based in Cupar in Fife.

Broughty Ferry toucan crossing to improve safety

It will make crossing the carriageway safer for cyclists and pedestrians a Dundee City Council spokesman said.

A toucan crossing has traffic lights, and is designed so both cyclists and pedestrians can cross at the same time.

Kerb realignment and the creation of a central island, which will narrow the carriageway and moderate vehicle speeds, have also been given the go-ahead.

Broughty Ferry toucan crossing
Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Each year we receive funds from the Scottish Government to enhance walking and cycling infrastructure in the city to encourage more sustainable forms of transport that will help us meet climate change targets and promote more active travel.

“This upgrade is a significant enhancement of the existing facilities in this part of Broughty Ferry and will also support the council’s own climate change action plan ambitions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Councillor Kevin Cordell, the council’s cycling spokesman, added: “As well as providing safer facilities for cyclists and pedestrians across a busy road, the new crossing will connect to the Green Circular linking with the route northwards, over Strathern Road and through Dundee and Angus College campus to the A92 Arbroath Road and the new crossing recently installed there.”

Broughty Ferry toucan crossing
Councillor Kevin Cordell, left, with sustainable transport team leader John Berry on a cycle route. He has championed green travel in and around Dundee.

The pavement on the south side of Dundee Road West will also be resurfaced from Strips of Craigie roundabout to Dairy Bridge opposite Margaret Crescent.

Work on the £262,510 scheme is expected to begin on January 10 and take around eight weeks to complete.

Green Circular

The Green Circular is a 26-mile leisure cycle and walking route that circumnavigates Dundee.

It passes through areas of parkland, alongside the Tay riverfront, next to the Dighty Burn and past many of Dundee’s visitor attractions including the V&A, Discovery Point and Camperdown Wildlife Park.

