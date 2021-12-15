New crossing with traffic lights to be installed on busy Broughty Ferry road

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new crossing at a major Broughty Ferry road has been approved by city planners.

Work on the new toucan crossing will begin on the A930 Dundee Road West on January 10 – close to the entrance to Margaret Crescent and the railway bridge on Broughty Ferry Road.

The installation of the traffic lights forms part of a £262,510 scheme by Dundee City Council on the Green Circular active travel route, and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Tayside Contracts carries out road maintenance for Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus councils, however, the crossing will be installed on their behalf by sub-contractors T&N Gilmartin, based in Cupar in Fife.

Broughty Ferry toucan crossing to improve safety

It will make crossing the carriageway safer for cyclists and pedestrians a Dundee City Council spokesman said.

A toucan crossing has traffic lights, and is designed so both cyclists and pedestrians can cross at the same time.

Kerb realignment and the creation of a central island, which will narrow the carriageway and moderate vehicle speeds, have also been given the go-ahead.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Each year we receive funds from the Scottish Government to enhance walking and cycling infrastructure in the city to encourage more sustainable forms of transport that will help us meet climate change targets and promote more active travel.

“This upgrade is a significant enhancement of the existing facilities in this part of Broughty Ferry and will also support the council’s own climate change action plan ambitions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Councillor Kevin Cordell, the council’s cycling spokesman, added: “As well as providing safer facilities for cyclists and pedestrians across a busy road, the new crossing will connect to the Green Circular linking with the route northwards, over Strathern Road and through Dundee and Angus College campus to the A92 Arbroath Road and the new crossing recently installed there.”

The pavement on the south side of Dundee Road West will also be resurfaced from Strips of Craigie roundabout to Dairy Bridge opposite Margaret Crescent.

Green Circular

The Green Circular is a 26-mile leisure cycle and walking route that circumnavigates Dundee.

It passes through areas of parkland, alongside the Tay riverfront, next to the Dighty Burn and past many of Dundee’s visitor attractions including the V&A, Discovery Point and Camperdown Wildlife Park.