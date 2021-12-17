Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Woman brands Dundee garden a ‘pigsty’ after mess left by fly-tippers

By James Simpson
December 17 2021, 8.24am
Paulina Ruranska in the communal garden at her Albert Street flat.
Paulina Ruranska in the communal garden at her Albert Street flat.

A Dundee woman says the communal garden outside her flat has been left looking like a “pigsty” by fly-tippers.

Paulina Ruranska moved into her Albert Street home in October to find piles of rubbish had been left out the back of the block.

The 27-year-old says items including mattresses, white goods, sofas and syringes have been discarded.

She told The Courier: “It’s actually mind-boggling that this has been allowed to happen. Why would people do this?

Paulina says the state of the garden is “mind-boggling”.

“I wouldn’t wish this mess on my worst enemy, it’s an absolute pigsty. It’s such a shame because it’s a big garden space.”

Paulina, who moved to Albert Street from nearby Baldovan Terrace, says she has been speaking to other tenants in an effort to get the matter resolved by landlords of the flats.

She said: “I thought the garden spaces on Baldovan Terrace were bad but this is another level.

“It wasn’t as bad as this when I first moved in but it has to be someone who previously lived here that’s responsible.

Concern over syringes

“They clearly wanted to dodge paying for any uplift.

“I’m looking to try and arrange for a collection but I’ve noticed there is a syringe among the rubbish.

“I don’t think the council would come into a garden to uplift and the items would need to be moved to the kerbside.

“Having syringes presents another problem for us tidying. It’s just so disappointing that it has become a dumping ground.

“Some of us are hoping we can put money together to get it tidied up properly.”

Sofas and white goods have been dumped.

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents the area, says she is raising the issue with departments at the council.

She  said: “It is completely unacceptable to see this garden in such an appalling state.

“I’ve notified the rapid response team of the situation and have also contacted the private sector services.

“If it’s found to be a previous tenant that has left this mess, the landlord is responsible for ensuring their property is being maintained correctly.”

Councillor Lynne Short.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“No one should attempt to lift a discarded needle themselves.

“A single point of contact phone number can be used 24 hours a day for a rapid response to remove the potential danger. It is 01382 433063.

Fly-tipping can be reported to DCC online and also by telephone to the DCC customer services.

“Fly-tipping should be reported at the time it occurs if at all possible. Landlords and owner occupiers of flats have a responsibility to maintain gardens and rear areas in a reasonable condition and should pay for clean ups when required.”

When will my bins be collected and when can I recycle at Christmas?

More from The Courier