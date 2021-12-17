Woman brands Dundee garden a ‘pigsty’ after mess left by fly-tippers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee woman says the communal garden outside her flat has been left looking like a “pigsty” by fly-tippers.

Paulina Ruranska moved into her Albert Street home in October to find piles of rubbish had been left out the back of the block.

The 27-year-old says items including mattresses, white goods, sofas and syringes have been discarded.

She told The Courier: “It’s actually mind-boggling that this has been allowed to happen. Why would people do this?

“I wouldn’t wish this mess on my worst enemy, it’s an absolute pigsty. It’s such a shame because it’s a big garden space.”

Paulina, who moved to Albert Street from nearby Baldovan Terrace, says she has been speaking to other tenants in an effort to get the matter resolved by landlords of the flats.

She said: “I thought the garden spaces on Baldovan Terrace were bad but this is another level.

“It wasn’t as bad as this when I first moved in but it has to be someone who previously lived here that’s responsible.

Concern over syringes

“They clearly wanted to dodge paying for any uplift.

“I’m looking to try and arrange for a collection but I’ve noticed there is a syringe among the rubbish.

“I don’t think the council would come into a garden to uplift and the items would need to be moved to the kerbside.

“Having syringes presents another problem for us tidying. It’s just so disappointing that it has become a dumping ground.

“Some of us are hoping we can put money together to get it tidied up properly.”

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents the area, says she is raising the issue with departments at the council.

She said: “It is completely unacceptable to see this garden in such an appalling state.

“I’ve notified the rapid response team of the situation and have also contacted the private sector services.

“If it’s found to be a previous tenant that has left this mess, the landlord is responsible for ensuring their property is being maintained correctly.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“No one should attempt to lift a discarded needle themselves.

“A single point of contact phone number can be used 24 hours a day for a rapid response to remove the potential danger. It is 01382 433063.

“Fly-tipping can be reported to DCC online and also by telephone to the DCC customer services.

“Fly-tipping should be reported at the time it occurs if at all possible. Landlords and owner occupiers of flats have a responsibility to maintain gardens and rear areas in a reasonable condition and should pay for clean ups when required.”