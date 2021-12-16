Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundonians chip in to buy Winterfest tickets for families in need

By Jake Keith
December 16 2021, 5.11pm Updated: December 17 2021, 9.11am
Lynne Young, who came up with the idea, on the Winterfest helter skelter
Lynne Young, who came up with the idea, on the Winterfest helter skelter

Kind-hearted Dundonians have helped raised enough cash to fund free trips to Winterfest for families in need.

Dundee Thegither has pulled together more than £1,500 to buy as many tickets as possible for families who can’t afford to attend the city’s inaugural Christmas festival.

The amount raised has come from an equal split between an online crowdfunder, a grant from Dundee Bairns, and a contribution from Dundee Thegither.

Free meal and bus travel

The first tickets will be bought for at least 27 children, and their families, at Rowantree Primary School.

They will also get free bus travel to the event at Slessor Gardens, as well as a meal.

The City Centre And Harbour Community Council is also buying tickets for children from Glebelands Primary School.

Co-founders of Dundee Thegither Lee Mills and Siobhan Tolland, market operations manager at M&N Events, Montana Thomson, and Lynne Young, who came up with the idea and runs a stall at the festival. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

It’s hoped if enough is raised, even more tickets can be bought for children from other schools in the city.

Winterfest stall holder Lynne Young came up with the suggestion before Dundee Thegither and Ms Short got to work making it a reality.

Ms Short said: “It’s been amazing to see the offering this year around Christmas but I was very aware that not everyone would be able to have the access many of us take for granted.

“As Fairness spokesperson [for Dundee City Council] I was delighted to connect with Lynne Young, Dundee Thegither, my local community, and schools to help support families from across the city to experience all the highlights.

“Being able to work with partners in Dundee is a huge privilege and I cannot thank all of them enough for making this happen.”

‘Christmas is all about children’

The festival’s organisers M&N Events have also made discounted tickets available so as many as possible can be purchased.

The company has promised to match however much is raised too so families can get an even better day out.

The big wheel has proved popular.

Montana Thomson, from M&N Events, said: “Christmas is all about children and we fully appreciate how tough it is for many families.

“We’re pleased to be able to lend our support and hope as many children as possible can enjoy a fun day out in the spectacular festive surroundings of Winterfest.”

‘Horrendous’ year

Dundee Thegither co-founder Lee Mills added: “We want to give kids a chance to enjoy Dundee’s Winterfest.

“We have been and know how great it is but we also know that many might not afford to go.

The four with Winterfest organiser David Thomson.

“We also know how horrendous this year has been. For these reasons, we want kids to have the best time ever — whether they can afford it or not.”

The crowd funder has a target of £750 with over 75% of this raised so far.

Winterfest is the first festive event to be held at Slessor Gardens and offers a big wheel, stalls, bar, children’s rides, and an ice rink.

It’s hoped the festival will become annual.

Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event

More from The Courier