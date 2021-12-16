Dundonians chip in to buy Winterfest tickets for families in need

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kind-hearted Dundonians have helped raised enough cash to fund free trips to Winterfest for families in need.

Dundee Thegither has pulled together more than £1,500 to buy as many tickets as possible for families who can’t afford to attend the city’s inaugural Christmas festival.

The amount raised has come from an equal split between an online crowdfunder, a grant from Dundee Bairns, and a contribution from Dundee Thegither.

Free meal and bus travel

The first tickets will be bought for at least 27 children, and their families, at Rowantree Primary School.

They will also get free bus travel to the event at Slessor Gardens, as well as a meal.

The City Centre And Harbour Community Council is also buying tickets for children from Glebelands Primary School.

It’s hoped if enough is raised, even more tickets can be bought for children from other schools in the city.

Winterfest stall holder Lynne Young came up with the suggestion before Dundee Thegither and Ms Short got to work making it a reality.

Ms Short said: “It’s been amazing to see the offering this year around Christmas but I was very aware that not everyone would be able to have the access many of us take for granted.

“As Fairness spokesperson [for Dundee City Council] I was delighted to connect with Lynne Young, Dundee Thegither, my local community, and schools to help support families from across the city to experience all the highlights.

“Being able to work with partners in Dundee is a huge privilege and I cannot thank all of them enough for making this happen.”

‘Christmas is all about children’

The festival’s organisers M&N Events have also made discounted tickets available so as many as possible can be purchased.

The company has promised to match however much is raised too so families can get an even better day out.

Montana Thomson, from M&N Events, said: “Christmas is all about children and we fully appreciate how tough it is for many families.

“We’re pleased to be able to lend our support and hope as many children as possible can enjoy a fun day out in the spectacular festive surroundings of Winterfest.”

‘Horrendous’ year

Dundee Thegither co-founder Lee Mills added: “We want to give kids a chance to enjoy Dundee’s Winterfest.

“We have been and know how great it is but we also know that many might not afford to go.

“We also know how horrendous this year has been. For these reasons, we want kids to have the best time ever — whether they can afford it or not.”

The crowd funder has a target of £750 with over 75% of this raised so far.

Winterfest is the first festive event to be held at Slessor Gardens and offers a big wheel, stalls, bar, children’s rides, and an ice rink.

It’s hoped the festival will become annual.