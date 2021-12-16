Tayside hospital visitors asked to take Covid lateral flow test before arriving

An error occurred. Please try again.

Visitors to Tayside hospitals should have a negative Covid result on a lateral flow test before arriving, health bosses have advised.

NHS Tayside chiefs say the change is still only guidance but advise people are strongly encouraged to follow.

The plea has been issued because the new Omicron variant appears to be far more transmissible than previous variants of coronavirus.

Current data suggests cases are doubling every two days.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon reinforces the message for Scots to stay at home much more than they usually would amid the threat of Omicron.

Omicron variant more transmissible

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “With the new Omicron variant being more transmissible than the Delta variant, there are still strict infection prevention and control measures in place in our hospitals which are in place to keep our patients and staff safe.

"A lot of our friends and relatives are going to get ill". Dr David Nabarro from the @WHO says it's "essential" people minimise their social contact and only do what it is "vital" in this Christmas period amid the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.https://t.co/DpWeuOGHDR pic.twitter.com/AgEBMdIPOU — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 15, 2021

“Visiting will continue to be by appointment only and visitors should contact the ward senior charge nurse/midwife to arrange a time to visit.

“This will ensure that wards are not overcrowded and staff can make sure everyone is following the physical distancing rules.

“There may be some circumstances where it is still not safe for a patient to have a visitor, if this is the case, we will tell you why and keep it under review where possible.”

There is concern of a shortage of lateral flow kits after online ordering of the devices was suspended earlier this week on the UK Government’s website.

Boris Johnson has denied there is a shortage and says devices should be available widely again soon.

A record number of 59,437 third dose and booster jabs were administered in Scotland yesterday as the roll-out is accelerated in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. More info ➡️ https://t.co/lhbFgQNeq7 pic.twitter.com/74byEdtKrT — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) December 16, 2021

