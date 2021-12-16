Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside hospital visitors asked to take Covid lateral flow test before arriving

By Jake Keith
December 16 2021, 3.12pm Updated: December 17 2021, 9.14am
Visitors to Ninewells Hospital should take a lateral flow test and produce a negative result.
Visitors to Tayside hospitals should have a negative Covid result on a lateral flow test before arriving, health bosses have advised.

NHS Tayside chiefs say the change is still only guidance but advise people are strongly encouraged to follow.

The plea has been issued because the new Omicron variant appears to be far more transmissible than previous variants of coronavirus.

Current data suggests cases are doubling every two days.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon reinforces the message for Scots to stay at home much more than they usually would amid the threat of Omicron.

Omicron variant more transmissible

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “With the new Omicron variant being more transmissible than the Delta variant, there are still strict infection prevention and control measures in place in our hospitals which are in place to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Visiting will continue to be by appointment only and visitors should contact the ward senior charge nurse/midwife to arrange a time to visit.

“This will ensure that wards are not overcrowded and staff can make sure everyone is following the physical distancing rules.

“There may be some circumstances where it is still not safe for a patient to have a visitor, if this is the case, we will tell you why and keep it under review where possible.”

There is concern of a shortage of lateral flow kits after online ordering of the devices was suspended earlier this week on the UK Government’s website.

Boris Johnson has denied there is a shortage and says devices should be available widely again soon.

What should I know if I plan to visit a hospital?

  • Patients at Tayside hospital should continue to attend hospital for outpatient clinic appointments and for planned procedures.
  • All patients, with the exception of children and vulnerable adults, should attend alone.
  • Visitors should take a lateral flow test and return a negative result before visiting anyone in hospital.
  • Patients in hospital can have no more than two visitors per person at any one time.
  • Visitors should contact the ward to arrange an appointment time to visit and discuss the visiting process.
  • No visit will be permitted if a visitor is unwell, has symptoms of Covid-19, or is currently in isolation.
  • Visitors must maintain one-metre physical distancing in all communal areas of the hospital
  • Visitors must wear a fluid resistant face mask at all times. Masks are provided at our hospital entrances.
  • Wash your hands frequently and use the alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
  • Movement around the hospital must be limited as much as possible and any gathering in public areas of the hospital must be avoided.
  • Visitors will not have access to staff dining areas.
  • Public toilet facilities are open.

