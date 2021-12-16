Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Landlord of flood-hit Broughty Ferry pub finds thousands of ways to say thanks for public’s help

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 16 2021, 9.20pm Updated: December 16 2021, 9.58pm
Occidental landlord Ronnie Bissell, centre with Clive Murray, left, accepting the cheque on behalf of MND Scotland with painter Joe Carroll, who volunteered his services.
Broughty Ferry publican Ronnie Bissell has handed over cheques for almost £2,000 as a thank-you for the help he received when his pub flooded this year.

Ronnie was left with a huge mopping up job after his bar, the Occidental, was deluged during torrential overnight rain in July

The cellars of the pub, on Queen Street, were left  under two feet of water, with beer barrels and containers floating at the top.

Ronnie had a mammoth task on his hands to clear up and his pub had to remain closed for several weeks to allow this to be carried out.

As Ronnie explains, however, he wasn’t left to get on with it on his own.

Several pub regulars came up trumps and helped him get the pub back up and running.

Among those was retired painter and decorator Joe Carroll.

Ronnie presenting cheques to, from left, Clive Murray, MND, Graeme Smith, Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed, Alex Henderson, Brae Riding for the Disabled, and Stuart Farquarson and Jack Knight (both YMCA).

Ronnie said: “Joe was brilliant. He came in for two to three weeks and carried out the painting work for me.

“When I asked Joe what I could give him in return for all the work he wouldn’t take anything for myself.

Quiz night

“However, he did ask if the proceeds from one of our regular quiz nights could be donated to Motor Neurone Disease Scotland.

“I was happy to agree and the result was that  £1,360 raised on one quiz night alone has gone to the charity.”

Ronnie said that, as another thank-you, he did a bottle smash that netted £500.

He said: “I was able to give £200 to Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed and £150 each to the Brae Riding for the Disabled and Broughty Ferry YMCA.

“So many people did so much to help me out that I was delighted to be able to present cheques to all these local good causes.”

