Landlord of flood-hit Broughty Ferry pub finds thousands of ways to say thanks for public’s help

Broughty Ferry publican Ronnie Bissell has handed over cheques for almost £2,000 as a thank-you for the help he received when his pub flooded this year.

Ronnie was left with a huge mopping up job after his bar, the Occidental, was deluged during torrential overnight rain in July

The cellars of the pub, on Queen Street, were left under two feet of water, with beer barrels and containers floating at the top.

Ronnie had a mammoth task on his hands to clear up and his pub had to remain closed for several weeks to allow this to be carried out.

As Ronnie explains, however, he wasn’t left to get on with it on his own.

Several pub regulars came up trumps and helped him get the pub back up and running.

Among those was retired painter and decorator Joe Carroll.

Ronnie said: “Joe was brilliant. He came in for two to three weeks and carried out the painting work for me.

“When I asked Joe what I could give him in return for all the work he wouldn’t take anything for myself.

“However, he did ask if the proceeds from one of our regular quiz nights could be donated to Motor Neurone Disease Scotland.

“I was happy to agree and the result was that £1,360 raised on one quiz night alone has gone to the charity.”

Ronnie said that, as another thank-you, he did a bottle smash that netted £500.

He said: “I was able to give £200 to Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed and £150 each to the Brae Riding for the Disabled and Broughty Ferry YMCA.

“So many people did so much to help me out that I was delighted to be able to present cheques to all these local good causes.”