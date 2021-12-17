Xplore Dundee: Bus services cancelled amid driver shortage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Xplore Dundee cancelled several bus services across the city on Friday amid ongoing driver shortages.

The bus company says staff absences have increased in the wake of the new Omicron Covid variant, while the firm also says there is a national shortage of drivers.

The rules on self-isolation have changed in recent days, meaning any household contacts of a positive case has to isolate for 10 days, even if they test negative themselves.

Omicron is also said to be more transmissible.

Over 50 services were cancelled first thing on Friday, however overtime cover has been since been arranged for some routes.

Now 24 services are currently not running, however the situation is changing regularly.

‘Faster-spreading Omicron variant’

Xplore has already cancelled scores of services in recent weeks over the staffing problems.

Ten services were cancelled on Thursday as there were not enough drivers to run them.

But a service update for Friday shows more widespread cancellations of buses in the afternoon and evening.

A service update said: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to your journey as a result of staff being unavailable.

“This is part of an ongoing national issue which is now being compounded by the faster-spreading Omicron variant of Covid and stricter isolation rules.

“We’re doing our best to work around these things.

“Please allow extra time for travelling as any buses being missed may have a knock-on effect to other buses in service.”

Cancelled Xplore Dundee bus services

Services unaffected on Friday are the 2, 6a/6c, 17, 18, 23, 32, and 33.

Cancellations are as follows:

Service 1

• 1523 and 1823 from Albert Square

• 1600 and 1900 from St Marys

Services 5/5a

• 1338, 1438 from High Street

• 1359 from Barnhill

• 1631 from Ninewells Hospital (resumes from High Street at 1652)

Services 9/10

• 1458 from Broughty Ferry

Service 22

• 1552 from Whitehall Street

• 1621 from Ninewells Hospital (resumes from High Street at 1639)

• 1808 from High Street

• 1838, 2011, 2141 and 2300 from Craigowl

• 1925, 2055 and 2225 from Ninewells Hospital

Service 28

• 2035 from Nethergate

• 2059 and 2229 from Myrekirk

• 2140 and 2308 from Douglas

Live updates can be found on the Xplore Dundee website.