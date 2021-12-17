Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Xplore Dundee: Bus services cancelled amid driver shortage

By Katy Scott
December 17 2021, 7.54am Updated: December 17 2021, 12.08pm
Many bus services were cancelled on Friday.
Xplore Dundee cancelled several bus services across the city on Friday amid ongoing driver shortages.

The bus company says staff absences have increased in the wake of the new Omicron Covid variant, while the firm also says there is a national shortage of drivers.

The rules on self-isolation have changed in recent days, meaning any household contacts of a positive case has to isolate for 10 days, even if they test negative themselves.

Omicron is also said to be more transmissible.

Over 50 services were cancelled first thing on Friday, however overtime cover has been since been arranged for some routes.

Now 24 services are currently not running, however the situation is changing regularly.

‘Faster-spreading Omicron variant’

Xplore has already cancelled scores of services in recent weeks over the staffing problems.

Ten services were cancelled on Thursday as there were not enough drivers to run them.

But a service update for Friday shows more widespread cancellations of buses in the afternoon and evening.

A driver shortage is affecting bus services.

A service update said: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to your journey as a result of staff being unavailable.

“This is part of an ongoing national issue which is now being compounded by the faster-spreading Omicron variant of Covid and stricter isolation rules.

“We’re doing our best to work around these things.

“Please allow extra time for travelling as any buses being missed may have a knock-on effect to other buses in service.”

Cancelled Xplore Dundee bus services

Services unaffected on Friday are the 2, 6a/6c, 17, 18, 23, 32, and 33.

Cancellations are as follows:

Service 1
• 1523 and 1823 from Albert Square
• 1600 and 1900 from St Marys

Services 5/5a
• 1338, 1438 from High Street
• 1359 from Barnhill
• 1631 from Ninewells Hospital (resumes from High Street at 1652)

Services 9/10
• 1458 from Broughty Ferry

Service 22
• 1552 from Whitehall Street
• 1621 from Ninewells Hospital (resumes from High Street at 1639)
• 1808 from High Street
• 1838, 2011, 2141 and 2300 from Craigowl
• 1925, 2055 and 2225 from Ninewells Hospital

Service 28
• 2035 from Nethergate
• 2059 and 2229 from Myrekirk
• 2140 and 2308 from Douglas

Live updates can be found on the Xplore Dundee website.

