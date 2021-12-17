Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Covid: Dundee business chief says firms ‘caught in the middle of political problems’

By Jake Keith and Michelle Henderson
December 17 2021, 1.20pm
Alison Henderson says political issues need to be ironed out for the sake of people's livelihoods
Alison Henderson says political issues need to be ironed out for the sake of people's livelihoods

Scottish restaurants and pubs are being “caught in the middle of political problems” amid swathes of Covid-related cancellations, a Dundee business leader has claimed.

Alison Henderson, head of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, says businesses are being left in the dark with little financial help while customers are being told to cancel bookings by the Scottish Government.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio show, Ms Henderson said the hospitality industry simply needs clarity on where help is coming from and when.

“I think it’s really difficult — we’re all caught in the middle of political problems,” she said.

“I think that doesn’t really help any of us.

Christmas parties have been cancelled across Scotland, hurting businesses.

“We do, as the public, want to be safe and businesses want to make sure their businesses are safe too.

“But they can’t give refunds when there is no financial compensation, or a way to outlie some of it, such as tax reductions.

“It has to be really, really, quick because businesses have to know how their cash flow is going to work in December and January.

“There are wages to pay at the end of the month — it’s just devastating for businesses.”

Christmas parties cancelled amid Omicron fears

Businesses across the country have been hit by a swathe of cancellations this month after Nicola Sturgeon asked people to limit social contact amid rising Omicron Covid cases.

Scots have been told to “defer” Christmas parties until after the festive period to protect the NHS.

Nicola Sturgeon speaking in the Scottish Parliament in December.

The UK has recorded its highest rate of cases since the start of the pandemic for two days in-a-row.

Scottish health boards confirmed 4,336 new cases of Covid-19 today [Friday], Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in an update.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed 522 are currently being treated for the virus in hospital, down 10 on the previous day.

The latest data also showed a further seven deaths, taking the death toll to 9,771.

December crucial for businesses

Ms Henderson says the Christmas period often tides business owners over for a chunk of the year and taking away customers now is the worst timing possible.

“They know absolutely nothing”, she said.

“As consumers, we’ve been asked to be safe, and that’s caused a slew of cancellations.

“And yet businesses have got no idea how they’re going to pay their people or fund all of the stock they’re got sitting.

“Let’s not forget, December can bring in up to a third of a business’ turnover from the year — it’s important.”

‘Amazing’ public support for restaurants

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes meanwhile has renewed calls for the UK Government to provide additional funding to help keep Scotland’s business sector open.

Discussions are ongoing between Holyrood and Westminster to secure about £500 million in additional funding to help sustain the local economy.

Kate Forbes says UK Government funding is needed now.

Ms Henderson said, over and above anything, businesses need “certainty” to survive and to know where the financial support is coming from.

She added the public have been “amazing” in their response to the situation.

She said: “I’ve seen so many updates where people are saying ‘keep my money, when we come in the new year, then we can spend it’.

“But for every one of those, there is someone else, rightly so, asking for their deposit back; it’s very, very difficult.”

