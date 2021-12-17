Support worth £800,000 available to struggling Dundee residents this winter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of additional funding is available to help people in Dundee struggling financially this winter.

Dundee City Council has revealed a range of plans to support residents’ wellbeing by preventing and responding to financial insecurity.

Flexible funding totalling £886,000 has been allocated until March, on top of £1.8million of support already in place to support the city’s most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money covers a range of schemes and ways of supporting individuals and families.

The council’s leader, John Alexander, said: “We know there are people out there who are really struggling.

“You only have to look at the recent launch of the second Fuel Well Dundee scheme to see there are thousands finding it difficult to pay for essentials such as lighting and heating.

“Increasing bills for utilities and the rising cost of living generally is only one aspect of the many concurrent pressures impacting on people.

“It’s a perfect storm which is causing misery and anxiety for households across the city, impacting on young and old, and this support will help to alleviate that.”

What is available?

The funding includes:

An extra £300,000 for the Fuel Well Dundee scheme, to help towards winter fuel costs.

Targeted fuel support totalling more than £300,000 will be provided to vulnerable older people across the city.

One-off payments will be going to thousands of households who receive a council tax reduction.

An extra £170,000 will be allocated to the Scottish Welfare Fund to support an increase in local applications and those with needs such as adult winter clothing.

£40,000 to Funeral Link to help vulnerable bereaved families

A grant of £50,000 to the Mission Christmas toy appeal at Cash for Kids will give 1,000 gifts to children and young people who might otherwise go without.

Other funding includes discretionary support for families which home school their children.

Mr Alexander added: “This is a time of year that people should look forward to, but sadly too many in our communities dread it.

“No child should wake up on Christmas Day to find they’ve no gifts to open.

“No-one should have to sit in a freezing home as temperatures plummet and no-one should ever be worried about money when they are going through the loss of a loved one.

“We are working hard to co-ordinate the many different sources of support and financial backing available to us to make sure that the most effective and efficient help possible is available during these difficult times.

“I’m confident that this additional package of support will make a real difference to people’s lives this winter, and would encourage anyone who needs help to ask for it.”

More information is available on the council’s website.